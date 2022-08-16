Mike Smith, the third-year coach at Woodlan, is excited about the possibilities for his football team. Participation is up, there are 12 seniors, and the offensive and defensive lines look solid.
At Heritage, there is a similar level of enthusiasm as Casey Kolkman begins his third season with a defense that includes exciting senior linebacker Rylan Whitacre.
Bluffton, Jay County and Southern Wells each have things to be enthusiastic about, too, so it raises the question: Will the ACAC be more competitive this year? Welp, being honest, probably not because Adams Central, coming off a runner-up finish in the Class A state tournament, and South Adams, the 2020 runner-up, continue to chug along like they always do.
“I would be remiss to think it doesn’t have an impact that we went (to the state finals). I think it does. It gives our guys an extra boost of confidence in themselves and in their system,” Adams Central coach Michael Mosser said. “But they are very much aware that it’s not going to necessarily mean we’re going to have the same success this year. They have their heads on straight and they know it was a great experience.
“Boy, they would love to go back, but it takes a lot of hard work to get there. I think they know that and I don’t think they’re going to be riding last year’s seniors’ coattails. I think they know they have a lot of hard work to do.”
The Flying Jets (13-2 last year) lost a bevy of big names to graduation, including fullback/linebacker Blake Heyerly, running back/defensive back Alex Currie, lineman Corbin Hirschy, wide receiver/defensive back Joshua Mosser and center Bryan Girod. It has put the pressure on quarterback Ryan Black, a third-year starter, and he’ll need help from players such as tight end Trevor Currie, lineman Zac Wurm and fullback/linebacker Keegan Bluhm.
Still, for the Jets, who lost 34-28 to Indianapolis Lutheran in the championship game, and who open this season Friday at Garrett, it’s a recharge of a roster that always seems to be among the ACAC’s best.
The other perennial favorite is South Adams, which lost 41-0 to the Flying Jets in the 2021 regional championship game in Berne, a year after the Starfires reached the state finals and lost 41-40 to Covenant Christian.
The Starfires (10-3) have big roster voids to fill, too, after the graduation of players such as do-everything Aidan Wanner, wide receiver/defensive back Trey Schoch and wide receiver/defensive lineman Jordan Hinshaw.
But the Starfires can lean on electric quarterback Owen Wanner, who last year completed 106 of 174 passes for 1,668 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Starfires also have Maverick Summersett (558 yards, 11 rushing TDs, 67 solo tackles), tight end Brady Beall (three receiving TDs) and linemen Clayton Trausch and Thomas Murphy.
“We come off three straight sectional titles and want to keep that run going,” South Adams coach Grant Moser said. “That is now the expectation. We have six straight seven-win seasons. We have a lot of kids back who were forced into starting roles due to injuries last year. I am excited for this season.”
Woodlan (3-7) took strides last year, defeating Bluffton, Southern Wells and Jay County, and brings back one of the most exciting players in the ACAC, quarterback Jake Snyder, who totaled over 2,500 yards of offense with 25 TDs. If the offensive line – Jaxson Fleek, Austin Snyder, Jack Culler, Gavin Vachon and Hunter Bennett – plays to its capabilities, the Warriors could be a factor. They may be able to pick up steam in the conference; they don’t face South Adams and Adams Central until the final two weeks.
“(The difficulty) is just overcoming the stigma of rebuilding,” Smith said. “We can break out this fall and be very good. How we all approach this season and our mentality towards the season will be a key aspect to our success.”
Heritage (4-6) is in a similar position and, according to Kolkman, the players really have started to “love the preparation for the game, as much as the game itself.” The defense could be something to watch with Whitacre, who had 103 total tackles last year, linebacker Dalton White (40 solo tackles) and cornerback Landon Hicks (39 solo tackles, 2 interceptions).
Bluffton (4-6) is expecting some hiccups with only three seniors and a junior, Braxton Betancourt, now under center.
“For many, it will be their first Friday night experience,” Tigers coach Brent Kunkel said. “The strength of this team looks to be up front with juniors Johnny Cruz and Lukas Gehrett returning on the offensive and defensive lines. We will need to keep the ball on the ground and give our young skill guys time to develop. Hopefully, by the time we get to the end of the season, the growing pains of that experience at the beginning will pay off.
Southern Wells was winless last year after not fielding a team in 2020, but has seen increased participation and buy-in from the players, who had strong showings in summer 11-on-11 games at Manchester, Trine and in Poneto, which allowed the Raiders to test themselves against nonconference foes. But Southern Wells still has to catch up to Jay County, coming off a 3-7 season.