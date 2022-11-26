INDIANAPOLIS – For the second straight year, Adams Central has fallen to Indianapolis Lutheran in the Class A state football finals, this time losing 30-13 in Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
The No. 2 Flying Jets (14-1) took the lead in the second quarter and seemed to be in good position to take down No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (15-0), but the explosive Saints offense again put an end to Adams Central's hopes of winning a second state title and first since 2000.
The Jets went 3-and-out and lost four yards on their first possession of the day, and then the possibility of a quick defensive stop evaporated when Adams Central was called for an offsides penalty with the Saints facing 4th and 3. The Saints used that reprieve to make it down to the Jets 8, but a Gavin Cook tackle for a loss and a false start called against Indianapolis Lutheran forced the Saints to settle for a 30-yard field goal attempt. Dax Lockliear hit the kick at 5:36 to give the Saints a 3-0 lead.
Adams Central responded with a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ate up the next 5:33 on the clock and concluded with a 1-yard touchdown carry by Adams Central quarterback Ryan Black on the first play of the second quarter.
The Jets had an excellent opportunity to add to their lead when Black tackled Indianapolis Lutheran quarterback Jackson Willis on third down to force a punt. The Saints fumbled the snap and turned the ball over on downs to give Adams Central a short field.
But the excitement of the Adams Central cheering section was short-lived. On 3rd and 16, Black was sacked and Lutheran's Jaekwon Akins knocked the ball out of his arms, recovering it at the Lutheran 46. The Saints needed just four plays to score, and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Willis to Micah Mackay gave them a 9-7 lead with 6:25 to go in the half. Adams Central's Braylend Reber intercepted the 2-point conversion pass attempt, but the Saints had already taken a lead they would not relinquish.
A 67-yard bomb from Willis to DeVaun Jones at 1:22 in the second quarter gave Indianapolis Lutheran a 16-7 lead going into halftime.
Lutheran's opening drive of the second half was stymied when a long Joe Davis run was called back due to an illegal block in the back, and the Saints ended up punting, downing the ball at the 1-yard line. Adams Central junior running back Keegan Bluhm broke out for a 46-yard run to bring the Jets to the Lutheran 15, but they had another costly fumble that pushed them back to the 25. A Trevor Currie 30-yard field goal attempt at 3:52 in the third quarter went wide.
When the Saints got the ball back, Willis hit Mackay with a 42-yard pass that brought the Saints down to the 21, and two plays later Lutheran scored on a 7-yard pass to Jones with 28 seconds to go in the third. The extra point was good and the Saints took a 23-7 lead.
On the ensuing Adams Central drive, Black was nearly picked off by Jones, but the Jets got a big break when the Saints were flagged for pass interference on 4th and 5, putting Adams Central on the Lutheran 24. Keegan Bluhm ran four yards up the middle and on the next play Black ran to his left for a 20-yard touchdown. Adams Central's 2-point conversion attempt went nowhere, and the Jets trailed 23-13 with 7:56 to play.
At 5:15, an apparent 27-yard touchdown run by Lutheran's Davis was called back due to a holding call, but the Saints regrouped and, with 3:22 on the clock, Willis threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day, a 23-yard toss to Jones. After the extra point, the Saints led 30-13.