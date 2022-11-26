INDIANAPOLIS – Exactly a year after Indianapolis Lutheran beat Adams Central 34-28 to win its first football state title, both teams are back in the same spot: At Lucas Oil Stadium, with another Class A championship on the line.
And while many observers around the state have predicted a state finals rematch for some time now, Adams Central senior running back and defensive back Gavin Cook admits that he wasn’t so confident in his team’s chances after last year’s loss.
“I wouldn’t have believed them,” Cook said when asked how he would have reacted to such predictions. “But it’s awesome that we’re back here, and we get a second chance to redeem ourselves.
“We learned that you can’t get blinded by the lights, you can’t get stunned by the environment. You’ve got to keep pushing through. It’s just another game. It’s the state finals, but you just have to shrink it down into what it is, just another football game.”
The teams are a little different this time, but the scale of the challenge facing the No. 2 Flying Jets (14-0) hasn’t changed.
Lutheran’s quarterback last year, Montasi Clay, who was 15-of-22 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns and 69 rushing yards and another score in last year’s title game, is in college at Marian.
This year, sophomore Jackson Willis stepped in to lead the state with 3,890 passing yards, an average of 277.9 a game. He has completed 198 of his 286 pass attempts (69.2%) for 51 touchdowns with six interceptions.
“They like to pass, obviously. We’ve got to get to the quarterback and stop their pass game and stop the run whenever they switch off to the run,” Cook said. “This quarterback doesn’t like to be hit as much. He’s not as mobile, he would rather get rid of the ball quick and let his receivers do the work.”
Willis’s favorite receiver is Micah Mackay, who has caught 65 passes for 1,403 yards. His yardage total ranks third in the state and works out to just over 100 yards per game. He has caught 16 touchdown passes from Willis, while Cur’Brian Shelby has scored 14 touchdowns. Shelby has caught 36 passes for 863 yards, or 24 yards per reception, and DeVuan Jones and L.J. Ward each have eight touchdown catches.
And the Saints have done just fine when they have turned to the running game. Joe Davis has 339 carries for 1,769 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
All that production has turned No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (14-0) into one of the most dominant teams in the state. The Saints lead Indiana in scoring average at 49.43 points a game, are ninth in points allowed at 9.71 a game and lead the state in margin of victory at 39.71 points. One of three undefeated teams competing for a state title this weekend (Adams Central and Carroll are the others), the Saints shut out their first three opponents in the postseason, have allowed just 14 points in the postseason and haven’t allowed an opponent more than one score since a 47-16 win at Speedway on Oct. 7.
The Saints have by far the longest winning streak in the state at 29 games – and perhaps fittingly, Adams Central is No. 2 with 14 straight.
“I think our line has gotten a lot better, it’s just that maturity,” Jets senior quarterback and linebacker Ryan Black said. “I think a lot of people on our team have matured, and that’s a really big factor in winning ball games.
“We have four running backs who can run the ball efficiently. So being able to have those four players and not being able to key on one person all the time, it’s a really big deal for us.”
The No. 2 Jets (14-0) aren’t far behind many of Indianapolis Lutheran’s eye-popping metrics, averaging 46.07 points per game (fourth in the state) and giving up 10.14.
Coach Michael Mosser said his Jets need to put together a perfect game to give themselves the best chance to win this time. That’s not something they’ve accomplished so far this season, but Mosser believes they can do it today.
“We can’t turn the ball over. We did that last year at an inopportune time, and our fumble on our side of the field led to their score and really changed momentum,” Mosser said. “We talked about that, that it really changed the nature and the scope of the game. We can’t let mistakes like that happen, at least not on a big scale, and if they do happen, we have to bounce back from them.”