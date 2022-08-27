MONROE – Adams Central coach Michael Mosser was not happy with his team’s performance in the first half of its matchup against Class 2A No. 6 Eastside on Friday and told his players so at halftime.
“They weren’t playing Adams Central football,” Mosser said. “Eastside was just smashing us in the face and taking us down. We talk about having to punch them back when they punch and they were punching and punching and we were taking it, up against the ropes.”
Mosser’s halftime “butt chewing,” in the words of Flying Jets junior Jack Hamilton, did the job. Class A No. 2 Adams Central overcame a pair of second-half deficits and scored the winning touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Ryan Black to Max Hamilton midway through the fourth quarter for a 25-21 victory at Minnich Field.
“This shows this team’s different,” Jack Hamilton said. “We focus hard every week. We’re just going to continue to grow. We have a lot to work on, that first half wasn’t that good. In the second half, we had more energy, we weren’t feeling bad for ourselves because we were tired. We came out strong, played physical football and got the job done.”
Trailing 14-3 in the second quarter after Eastside’s Carsen Jacobs undercut a Black pass and raced 80 yards the other way for a score, Adams Central got its comeback started when Black found Jack Hamilton beyond the defense on a post route and hit him in stride for a 56-yard touchdown and a four-point halftime deficit.
“In practice, that play usually goes to the flat guy, I don’t usually get the ball,” said Hamilton, who opened the game with a 60-yard kick return to set up an Adams Central field goal. “But I got behind the guy, Ryan made a great read. That was a big play, that got us some momentum going into halftime.”
The Jets went in front in the third quarter after recovering a fumble deep in Eastside territory. On the first play after the turnover, Black found Ryan Tester open on a wheel route in the end zone for a 25-yard score.
The Blazers struck back with a 64-yard drive later in the quarter, culminating in a 9-yard scoring pass from Jacobs to senior Kolt Gerke, who got hit hard on the play but held on to the ball.
Adams Central took over late in the third quarter trailing 21-17 and methodically ground its way down the field, converting a fourth down on a Tester run inside the Eastside 30. From the Blazers’ 4, Black signaled and shouted for the capacity crowd to get on its feet. It obliged and amid the din the quarterback rolled to his right before finding Max Hamilton on an out route for the winning score, his third touchdown pass of the night.
“His sophomore year, he would have crawled into a hole (after the pick-six),” Mosser said of Black. “Senior year, he’s taken it by the reins and went. He knew he made mistakes, but he’s able now to bounce that off of him and come back and fight.”
The Jets stopped Jacobs on a fourth-down run at the Adams Central 30 late in the fourth quarter and clinched the victory when Eastside muffed a punt with 1:15 to go and Jets freshman Braylend Reber fell on it.