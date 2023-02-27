MONROE – It was a December to forget for Adams Central, which lost four of its first five games of the season.
But since Christmas, the Jets are 17-1, the best record of any team in Northeast Indiana during that stretch – better than Class 3A No. 3 Norwell (20-3 overall, and 13-2 in that timeframe), SAC champ Wayne (17-4, 11-3) or even perennial Class 2A contender Blackhawk Christian (20-3, 12-3).
And the Jets and Braves could be on a collision course: If both teams win their first two sectional games, they would meet in the sectional final for the second year in a row.
"I think this is a year where we've shown a lot of improvement through the year," Adams Central coach Aaron McClure said.
Adams Central's first few games of the season came right on the heels of the football team's trip to the state finals, and several players were dealing with lingering injuries or were limited in practice in the early weeks.
"Until Christmas break, I'm not sure we had one legitimate practice with everybody healthy and able to go full speed," McClure said. "We had a two-week break, we played the Tuesday before Christmas, and then we didn't play again until the Tuesday after New Year's, so it really did feel like once we got to that point that we had turned a corner.
"I think we knew we would be there. It was a frustrating start for us – and the teams that beat us early on, we got beat by good teams, we didn't lose to anyone early that wasn't pretty good – but we didn't expect to start 1-4."
The Jets beat Parkway (Ohio), 65-43, and Jay County in their first week after the holiday break, and then got wins over South Adams, Heritage and Woodlan in the ACAC Tournament.
"The first game back – Parkway is a decent team, and we beat them up pretty good, so after that game we were all pretty confident," junior guard Micah McClure said. "We pulled out a close one against Jay County, and after that game we were in a rhythm, and kept it going in the ACAC tournament."
The overtime win over Woodlan in the championship game turned the tables on the Warriors, who beat Adams Central 55-43 in their regular-season matchup in December.
"Our grit in that game, to push and persevere in overtime and all that, I think that really showed where we were at that point," senior forward Ethan Poling said. "I think it was our mindset. We were 1-4, and going into the new year we're trying not to lose many games."
Despite the loss to Woodlan in the ACAC regular-season opener, the Jets won the remaining five conference games on the schedule to clinch a regular-season conference title to match the tournament trophy. Adams Central won a program-record 15 games in a row before falling to West Noble on Feb. 17.
Adams Central's top three scorers are averaging about 41 of the Jets' 61.3 points: Junior forward Isaac Schultz is leading the team with 17 points and eight rebounds a game, Poling is contributing 13 points and six rebounds and Micah McClure 11 points, six assists and two steals. Poling passed 2019-graduate Kevin Brown as the program's all-time leading scorer in a win over South Adams earlier this month.
Freshman forward Braylend Reber is averaging eight points and four rebounds, but Aaron McClure said the freshman is having a larger and larger impact as the season wears on.
The Jets are also holding opponents to 44.9 points a game, which ranks 27th in the state and ninth among 2A teams.
"With our zone, I think we do a pretty good job of pressuring the ball. A lot of people have the perception that a 2-3 zone is somewhat soft, but we would not consider ours to be a soft 2-3 zone," Aaron McClure said. "We feel like we can get after people with that."
The Jets are eager to get another shot at Blackhawk Christian, but neither team has a surefire path to another sectional final run: The Braves would have to beat South Adams (4-17) and would likely face Manchester (17-5) in Friday's South Adams Sectional semifinals. Adams Central opens its postseason against Whitko (5-17), and the winner moves on to face Bishop Luers (9-14). The Knights may not have a winning record, but they play a tough SAC schedule and have several notable wins, including a victory over Concordia and wins over four NE8 teams.
"If you look at the Sagarin computer rankings, I think it will tell you we have the hardest 2A sectional in the state. We have three teams ranked in the top 100 of all classes, and Luers is also ranked fairly high," Aaron McClure said. "I really think on paper any of those four teams can come in thinking they have a chance to win it."