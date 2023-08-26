BUTLER – Two things are true about Adams Central’s visit to Eastside on Friday night.
The Flying Jets (2-0) beat the Blazers (1-1) 42-7, the widest margin of victory for either side in the recent history of this ACAC-NECC series, which has been played each year since 2014. The Adams Central run game was able to move the ball, seemingly with ease, and Eastside’s lone touchdown came in the final minute of the first half, after the Class A No. 2 Jets had already built a 28-0 lead.
“Especially against Eastside, you don’t come here and do this to Eastside,” Adams Central coach Michael Mosser said. “I know (former Blazers coach) Todd Mason isn’t here anymore, but what he built is still here, and the whole staff and the new coach, I have the greatest respect for what they do.”
Here’s the flip side of the equation: The Jets agreed that one word to describe their commanding win was “sloppy.”
“We had some missed tackles, some guys jump several times on the offense. We had some blocks in the back. We have to clean up that stuff. But overall, I thought they played hard, they did very well,” Mosser said.
Senior running back Keegan Bluhm, who scored three touchdowns, concurred.
“In the second game of the year, it’s never going to be perfect, but you’ve still got to get your stuff together. We had a couple fumbles, one was myself, and then we had some offsides that we have to clean up,” Bluhm said. “As soon as we set our minds to it, fixing little stuff like that, that stuff’s all mental.”
Mosser said it has already been a tumultuous year for the Jets’ offensive line: Two weeks in they’re down two linemen, and junior all-state honoree Zac Wurm played through a high ankle sprain Friday.
But spectators wouldn’t have suspected that the offensive line was an area of concern as the Jets marched right down the field on their opening drive, and Bluhm ran the final three yards for a touchdown at 7:57 in the first quarter.
The scariest moment for Adams Central probably came after getting the first stop against Eastside, when Bluhm had the ball stripped and EJ Miller recovered the fumble at the Eastside 38. But the Blazers’ offense couldn’t do anything with that opportunity, and Adams Central was driving again by the end of the quarter. Jack Hamilton scored a short touchdown early in the second quarter – set up by a Bluhm run – to put the Jets up 14-0.
Bluhm scored again, this time on a 5-yard run, at 3:49 in the second quarter, and a few minutes later Hamilton scampered 38 yards along the Adams Central sideline before being tackled just short of the end zone. He scored on a quarterback keep on the next play to go up 28-0.
With 47 seconds left in the half, the Blazers were facing third-and-goal from the 1, and Wyatt Davis ran in a touchdown.
The Jets’ defense was even tougher on the Blazers in the second half, with Max Kaehr and Joey Everett coming up with interceptions. The second set up the Jets’ final touchdown, a 5-yard run by Matt Heiser that invoked the running clock.