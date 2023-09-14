BLUFFTON – According to Ben Ramseyer, beating a conference rival for the first time in many years feels (almost) as good as clinching a sectional title.
The Bluffton senior would know: The Tigers won their first sectional since 1988 last year with a 42-35 victory over Eastbrook, and two weeks ago they beat South Adams 41-6 for their first victory over the Starfires since 2015.
“It’s great, it’s something you’ll never forget,” Ramseyer said at practice this week. “We’ve never beaten them personally, and it was just unreal to us, and to do it that well was awesome.”
There could be more of those moments in store for the Tigers, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2012. They’ve sailed past their first four opponents, invoking a running clock in each of their first three games and shutting out Woodlan in their most recent.
“We’ve got such great leadership on this team with 17 seniors and a ton of experience,” coach Brent Kunkel said. “It’s been kind of weird, because I haven’t had to coach all the culture stuff; our seniors and upperclassmen have handled that. To see that carry over from the summer into our first four games, you can’t ask for much better.”
Along the way, Kunkel, who is in his seventh season as head coach, has improved to 43-27, making him the winningest coach in school history, passing Ray Modlin, who led the Tigers from 1963 to 1970.
“That just means we’ve had good players. I’ve been blessed with some really, really good players in the last seven years,” Kunkel said. “I haven’t made a tackle or scored a touchdown, it’s been the players that do it, and my assistant coaches. Two of them have been with me for seven years, and everyone else on the staff has been for at least five. So it’s really a credit to them, because I’m just a guy who stands there and claps.”
The vast majority of this year’s seniors have been with the football program since their elementary or middle school years.
“There’s a few of them I recognize even from the peewee days. To get to chart and follow them all the way through has been really cool,” Kunkel said. “That’s what makes this team really unique, is that these guys have been together for years, and they genuinely like each other. They hang out off the field; our locker room is a really close-knit thing. I think being together, doing this as long as they have has built this kind of family atmosphere we’re trying to get.”
Ramseyer said his mother was nervous about him playing football when he first started in the fourth grade, but he knew he wanted to be a part of the team with all of his friends.
“Football for me has grown to be my biggest passion, and I would love to play at the college level. This team has made me who I am, and what I look for when I look for a college team, as well,” Ramseyer said. “Our coaches really love us all. They would go out of their way any time if you needed help, any time of the day, they would come see you. Our teammates all really love each other, our chemistry is really good. We all hang out pretty often, or at least see each other every day, just to touch base. You can’t find anything else like it.”
Through their first four games, Bluffton has averaged 350 yards of offense (260.5 rushing yards), and nine different players have scored touchdowns.
“We care about each other, nobody plays for themselves, and we’re all just family around here,” said Andrew Hunt, a wide receiver who has accounted for three touchdowns.
Perhaps more striking is the effectiveness of the Bluffton defense, which has held opponents to a net total of 161 rushing yards. Their opponents are gaining just 1.5 yards per carry, and have scored only four touchdowns.
“My defensive coordinator, Todd Morgan, he’s been with me from Day 1, he’s my right-hand man. He does a great job of coordinating all that. But again, we’ve got really great players,” Kunkel said. “We bring back 10 starters on the defense, and that’s a big advantage, especially in small school football. ... We’ve got kids up front that play hard, we’ve got linebackers who make plays, and on the secondary, three of the four guys are three-year starters.”
Kunkel said his players genuinely don’t care about who gets the credit, which frees them up to perform whatever role is necessary on that day. Freshman running backer Cooper Craig stepped in after Khamel Moore broke his collarbone during the preseason, and Craig ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns in his first game. Kunkel said that sophomore AJ Streveler could eventually go down as the best wide receiver in program history, but he doesn’t complain when the gameplan doesn’t involve a lot of passing.
“He’s started every single game in his career, and we haven’t really used him a whole lot yet,” Kunkel said. “In the South Adams game, he might have touched the ball twice, maybe once. And after the game I said something like, ‘Strev, your day is coming.’ And he said, ‘That’s OK coach, I got better at blocking tonight.’ That’s the kind of mindset you’re trying to build with your team, and as long as you don’t care who does what, I think we can be really, really dangerous.”