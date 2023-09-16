ANGOLA – Coming into Saturday's matches, Angola was undefeated, but still relatively untested.
Not anymore. The Hornets (14-0) took down Class 3A No. 1 Bellmont (19-2) in four sets on Saturday morning, and then beat No. 5 NorthWood (15-3) 3-0 in the afternoon session.
Bellmont split its two matches, beating NorthWood 3-1 in the noon match of the day.
"The goal of today is to play good teams, and having No. 1 and No. 5 in the state here is huge," Angola coach Lloy Ball said after beating Bellmont. "Unfortunately, this particular year, our conference is very down, so I understand why we were ranked eighth, we haven't played a lot of competition besides a down Bishop Dwenger team and a Concordia team. So unlike Bellmont, which played a lot of good teams early and got tested, we're starting that phase now."
The first set between Bellmont and Angola was close in the early going, and the teams were tied at 10. But after that, the Hornets began to pull away, and with senior Mya Ball serving won five straight points that stretched their lead to 18-12. They won four of the final five points of the set, including a gentle tap over the net by Ball that wrapped up the set 25-17 in Angola's favor.
Bellmont put up a fight in the second set, racing out to a 9-3 lead. Although the Hornets were able to narrow the Braves lead to three points on several occasions, Angola never caught up and Bellmont won the second set 25-21.
Angola really took over in the third set, when the Hornets won nine points in a row, two of them on Ball aces, to take a 13-4 lead. Bellmont was never able to close the gap, and an Angola block closed up the third set 25-15 in the Hornets' favor.
The Hornets also took an early lead in the fourth set, winning seven straight points with sophomore Maya Harris serving to go up 8-3. Angola then won 11 of 12 points to pull ahead 19-4, putting the Hornets well on their way to winning the fourth set 25-13.
"Minus a little bad passing episode by Morgan Gaerte, I think we played really well," Lloy Ball said. "Both setters were good. Our serving, when on, is probably one of the top in the state, and playing at home is an advantage, of course. I couldn't be happier, not even with the result necessarily, I didn't care if we won or lost today. But competing against a good team, I thought we responded well."
Mya Ball and Harris each had six aces against the Braves, and Gaerte had four. The Hornets had 13 more aces in three sets against NorthWood, five of them by Gaerte and three by Ball.
"All three of our jump serves are very different. Mya Ball isn't as explosive, but she has a very good arm and a wrist that can move the ball lots of places, though it doesn't have quite the top spin that some of the others have," Lloy Ball said of his daughter's serve. "Maya Harris has a little bit more brute force because she has a heavy arm, so we just try to figure out, what's the dial 1 to 10 where it's going to be hard but in. And then Morgan Gaerte, who jump serves, is hitting it from such a high point that the ball drops in a lot of times when other teams don't.
"So even though they're all three jump serves, they're all three very different, and we were just very blessed today that all three were pretty good."
Gaerte and Harris each accounted for 13 kills against the Braves, and Gaerte had 15 more against the Panthers. Junior Anna McClure led Angola with 24 digs against Bellmont and 15 against NorthWood, and junior Ava Harris had 15 digs against the Braves and 13 in the second match against NorthWood. Senior Macy Oberlin had seven blocks against the Braves.
Bellmont has now lost just two matches all year, with their other loss coming against Class 4A No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern.
Although Angola beat Bellmont 3-0 in 2022, Lloy Ball said the Braves have a history of beating up on the Hornets, and Saturday's impressive win proves they are ready to compete with the state's best.
"It really showed us what we can do and what we're capable of," Gaerte said. "They played great defense, so it opened up a lot of things that we can try out."