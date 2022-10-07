Angola volleyball coach Lloy Ball said the Hornets didn’t set preseason goals this year – they didn’t talk about winning an NECC regular-season title, or the conference tournament, or a sectional trophy.
The goal was simply to play to the best of their ability in every match. So far, that seems to have been enough motivation for Class 3A No. 4 Angola, which ended the regular season 25-0 after a 3-1 victory at Class 4A No. 5 Carroll on Thursday. The Hornets won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-22, lost the third 24-26 and then came back to win the fourth 25-20.
“It’s a great accomplishment for the girls, and we’re going to enjoy it tonight,” Ball said. “And then tomorrow at practice I’m going to remind them that it doesn’t matter anymore, we’re in tournament play and we’re going to have to work just as hard every time.”
The first set was tied multiple times, including as late at 22, but the Hornets won the final three points and clinched with a block.
In the second set, the Chargers fought off set point twice to make the score 24-22, but Angola went up 2-0 on a Carroll service error.
The third set was tied at 24 when Morgan Gaerte’s kill thwarted Carroll’s first set point. But the Chargers (28-2) won the next two points to force a fourth set.
“I think losing a couple sets is good for us, it shows us what sort of competition we can go through and how we can continue to grind,” said Gaerte, a junior who recorded a career-high 37 kills.
In the fourth set, the Hornets took a 16-10 lead, again on a Gaerte kill, and were up 24-17 when the had their first match point. Carroll won three straight points to narrow the gap to 24-20, but on the next point multiple Carroll players went up for a block and the ball shot toward the Angola sideline to wrap up the game for the Hornets.
“It wasn’t our best, and I’m sure Carroll will say the same thing, not their best,” Ball said. “As I told our kids, when you have a game of this magnitude, the last game of the regular season, one team is undefeated, one team only has one loss, those games usually aren’t beautiful, and it goes to the teams that just grind it out. Tonight we grinded it out a little longer than they did.”
Ball also said the he was excited to play in a hostile environment – “in a good way” – before his team begins play in the Leo Sectional next week. The Hornets drew a first-round bye and will play the winner of Heritage vs. Woodlan in the sectional semifinal Oct. 15.
The Hornets will also play in the NECC Tournament at Westview on Saturday.
“It’s awesome Pandy (Sinish), the coach at Carroll, and I have scheduled each other before sectionals. They’re a great program, and we have slowly become a good program ourselves,” Ball said. “The fact that they’re 4A and we’re 3A means that we will never see each other in the state tournament, so we can let it all hang out.”
Carroll will play Snider, their sectional host, in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament on Thursday.