BLOOMINGTON – Angola senior Alex Meyer was “a little upset” during the long jump finals at Friday’s IHSAA Boys State Track and Field finals Friday night.
He’d rushed through his first three jumps so that he could make it over to the high jump, in which he was also competing at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex, but his third jump of 22 feet, 10 3/4 inches was enough make sure he was among the 10 to advance to the finals.
He scratched his first jump of the finals, leapt 23-1 on the second and then unleashed a monster jump of 24-2 inches on his final jump of the night. When the distance flashed on the scoreboard, the crowd knew they had their winner.
“I was a little upset about the previous jumps, just because they weren’t getting as far as I thought or hoped they would. So I had a little bit of fuel in the tank for that one,” Meyer said. “I hit the board hard, and I went pretty far.”
It was Meyer’s longest jump of the season by 9 inches, and the best by any Indiana jumper by 4 1/2 inches.
“Especially on your last jump, you know what’s going to be good, what’s going to be not-so-good,” Meyer said. “There was that cone on the side, and as soon as I landed at that cone, a little bit past it, I knew it was going to be good.”
Homestead freshman Michael White was 13th in the event at 21-4 1/2.
But Meyer’s day wasn’t over yet: He had to go back to the high jump, where he settled for fourth as one of three jumpers to clear 6-8.
“I felt like I had some momentum going into the high jump because of the win, and then I sat there for a little, and it died off,” Meyer said.
Homestead junior Ethan Widenhoefer was seventh with a clearance of 6-7, Norwell senior Winston Frauhiger tied for 21st at 6-2 and Warsaw freshman Jordan Randall was 24th at the same height.
Two of Widenhoefer’s Homestead teammates took home second-place finishes: Junior Eli Griffin was second in the pole vault at 15-3, and junior Jacob Martin was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 38.31 seconds. The area’s other state runner-up was Churubusco senior Riley Buroff, who was second in the 400 in 47.22.
Hobart senior pole vaulter Cody Johnston came into the meet as the favorite by 2 feet, and he lived up to that expectation, clearing 16 feet, 16-6 and 17 feet, each on his first attempt, before failing at 17-6 1/2, which would’ve been a state finals record. With Johnston as such a prohibitive favorite, Griffin celebrated wildly when his last opponent failed to clear 15 feet, guaranteeing him at least second place.
“It was a great feeling. Goosebumps all over. It was such a celebration, such a great moment, even coming in runner-up,” Griffin said. “It’s just amazing.”
Churubusco junior Ethan Smith was sixth at 14-9, Warsaw senior Morgan Johnson tied for 12th at 14 feet, Bishop Dwenger junior Trevor Martin was 15th at the same height and Warsaw junior Matt Marsh was 22nd at 13-6.
Griffin’s classmate Jacob Martin would soon learn for himself how it feels to be a state runner-up. The Spartan finished behind Center Grove’s Parker Doyle, who won in 37.78, but Martin beat his previous best by about 0.8 second.
“I came into today knowing I was going to be pushing it. I’ve been holding back a little, leaving some energy at the end, and I’ve been regretting that,” Martin said. “So I’ve been working with my coaches on pushing it from the start, and I went for it, and it worked out great.”
Northrop junior Javion Westfield took 11th place in the event in 39.43.
Busco’s Buroff also set a personal record in his main event, but it wasn’t quite enough to catch Plainfield senior Nayyir Newash-Campbell, who won the 400 for the second straight year and broke a 21-year old meet record by 0.01 second with a time of 46.98.
“It was my goal to get top two, just to get a ring. I didn’t care what place – first would’ve been nice. There were a lot of people here, and I showed them what I could do,” Buroff said. “I knew I was going to go faster here. It’s a fast track; … awesome competition.”
Northrop sophomore Devonti Carter was 13th in 49.28 and Huntington North junior Brayden Voght was 22nd at 50.79.
Eastside junior Dane Sebert reached the finals in both the discus and the shot put. He took the final scoring spot in the discus, finishing ninth on his last throw of 166 feet, 9 inches and was 10th in the shot put at 55-5 3/4 inches. Adams Central senior Trenton Hoffman was 18th in the discus at 150-10 and Bishop Dwenger senior Elijah Douge was 27th at 137-2. In the shot put, North Side junior Jordan King was right behind Sebert, finishing 11th with a mark of 54-10 1/4. Heritage senior Leviticus Land was 21st at 51-feet even and Warsaw sophomore James Leiter was 25th at 49-1.50.
No northeast Indiana athletes qualified for the finals of either sprint race or the 110 hurdles. In the 100 dash, Wayne junior Davyion Clark tied for 18th at 10.985, Woodlan senior Sam Handerson was 20th at 11.02, and Norwell junior Trevon Stoppenhagen was 28th in 11.17. In the 200, Clark was 21st in 22.40, Wawasee junior Lucas Linder was 26th in 22.72, and Stoppenhagen was 28th in 22.87. Northrop junior Javion Westfield was 16th in the 100 hurdles prelims in 14.92, West Noble junior Drew Yates was 20th in 14.98 and Norwell senior Jake Parker was disqualified for hitting a hurdles with his hand.
Leo senior Luke Shappell was the top local finisher in the distance races, taking 13th in the 1,600 in 4:18.58 and 16th in the 3,200 in 9:31.12. Homestead sophomore Evan McMahon was 18th in the 1,600 in 4:22.83 and Angola junior Sam Yarnelle was 27th in 9:56.46.
In the 800, Churubusco senior Wyatt Neireiter was 20th in 1:58.32, West Noble senior Nate Shaw was 25th in 2:00.31 and Busco junior Evan Palmer was 26th in 2:02.07.
In the 4x800 relay, Leo and DeKalb raced to the finish, with the Lions taking third in the first section (16th overall) in 8:02.18, less than a second ahead of DeKalb in 8:02.80. A third NE8 team, Columbia City, was 27th overall in 8:21.24.
In the 4x100, South Side took 15th in 42.66, just 0.01 seconds in front of Snider in 16th.
Snider finished one spot out from placing in the 4x400, finishing 10th in 3:22.68. Churubusco was 13th in 3:23.44, Angola was 14th in 3:24.39 and Warsaw was 19th in 3:25.82.
Brownsburg was the team winner with 55 points, beating second-place Carmel by five points. Homestead was the top local team in 11th with 19 points, Angola tied for 15th with 16 and Churubusco was 24th with 12.