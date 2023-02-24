When Austin Hatch arrived at Michigan in 2014, he didn’t feel much like a leader.
Nine days after he verbally committed to play basketball at Michigan in June of 2011, he miraculously survived a plane crash in Michigan – the second fatal plane crash he had survived, after living through a crash that killed his mother and two siblings when he was 8 years old. The second, which claimed the lives of his father and stepmother, left him in a 2-month-long coma. Between the brain trauma, fractured ribs and broken collarbone, to name a few of his devastating injuries, the doctors weren’t sure if he’d be able to walk again, let alone return to the court.
Starring in the Big Ten no longer seemed like a realistic goal for Hatch, a Fort Wayne native who had stood out in his freshman and sophomore seasons at Canterbury.
His injuries prevented him from playing his junior or senior years of high school, though he was granted an extra year of high school eligibility when he moved to live with his uncle in California and attended Los Angeles Loyola in the 2013-14 school year. Michigan honored that basketball scholarship offer from 2011, and coach John Beilein told Hatch that there was still a place for him with the team.
“You wouldn’t really say that a kid coming out of a coma, who can’t walk, is in a leadership role. You wouldn’t think that person is influencing people, and maybe I wasn’t, maybe it’s arrogant of me to think that I was,” Hatch told a room of high school athletes at the sixth annual Beyond the Game Leadership Luncheon, hosted by the World Baseball Academy on Thursday. “But how can I expect others in my life to overcome their traumas if I wasn’t going to overcome my own? We can all lead by example every day.
“If you’re here, you’re a leader on the team at your school. But I think we need to extend that leadership beyond sports and remember that we can always set an example.”
Hatch played in five games at Michigan, and hit one of three free-throw attempts against Coppin State in December 2014, which probably makes him the lowest-scoring and worst free-throw shooting scholarship player in Michigan history, he said jokingly.
After his freshman year, he moved to a medical scholarship and became an undergraduate assistant.
He married Abby Cole, an all-American volleyball player for the Wolverines, in 2018 and the couple welcomed a son named Hudson in October.
Hatch now makes his living as a speaker, giving addresses like the one he delivered to students from his hometown on Thursday.
In the talk, he emphasized the importance of a “growth-mindset,” resilience based on effort rather than outcome, integrity and honoring commitments and maintaining a team-first attitude.
The annual leadership luncheon, which is now in its sixth year, recognizes two junior boys and two junior girls from each of 22 participating local schools.
This year, 2022 award recipients who could not attend in person last year were also invited, although several schools were not able to travel to Fort Wayne because of foggy weather.
Dalman Alexander, a Northrop senior basketball standout who was a leadership award recipient in 2022, said that he was interested in Hatch’s emphasis on having a growth-mindset.
“That’s huge with me. I haven’t always been good, you have to work to get to that point,” Alexander said. “We went through a lot of trials and tribulations this year (at Northrop), so having that growth-mindset definitely helps you get to be the best person you can be.”
Ciara Sims, who is one of a number of talented juniors who led the Snider girls basketball team to a regional title this season, said she felt honored knowing the athletic staff at the school noticed her leadership abilities.
“When he said just to put your teammates first, I feel like that’s very important,” said Sims, who said her father had told her a bit about Hatch before she attended the luncheon. “Like he said, it’s easy to lead when everything is going good. But when things would go bad in our games, I tried to be the person to be there and lift everybody up and lead by example.
“That was challenging back in the day, but it was all worth it.”