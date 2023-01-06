After the North Side boys basketball team dropped its second game of the PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine last week, coach Gary Andrews said the injury-depleted Legends were going to have to figure out where their scoring was going to come from.
Senior Brashawn Bassett provided the answer for at least one game on Friday night, hitting 9 of 11 attempts from 3-point range for 27 points in North Side’s 81-73 win over Wayne (8-2, 2-1 SAC).
The Legends (8-4, 3-0) rallied in the second half, coming back from a 40-32 halftime deficit in handing Wayne its first loss in conference play.
“It was huge. Wayne is a very, very good team, they started off on fire, playing great,” Andrews said. “We gathered ourselves at halftime and said, you know what, Wayne’s played great, but they’re only up by eight. We’re going to come back, we’re going to win this game. We’ve been down nine, 10 points before and won. We had to refocus.”
A 3-pointer by Wayne junior Jevon Lewis Jr. put the Generals up 9-3 and forced a North Side timeout at 5:08 in the first quarter. The Generals onslaught continued coming out of the timeout, however, and soon Wayne was up 13-3. A few quick buckets by junior Brauntae Johnson pulled the Legends back into the game, and soon Bassett’s big night started. He hit his first three attempts from beyond the arc in the first quarter, and by the end of the period the Wayne lead had been cut to 21-19.
“I was just feeling it tonight. I just felt that every time it went off the fingertips, it felt good. So I kept shooting it, and did what I was supposed to do,” said Bassett, who was two treys short of the all-time program record.
Wayne’s Lewis opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer of his own, and later in the period scored seven straight points to open a 33-24 lead.
Although the Wayne junior scored 16 points in the first half, he made just one free throw in the second half to finish with 17 points overall.
“How about Mikey Dye, playing great defense on Lewis? He shut Lewis down in the second half,” Andrews said of the Legends junior guard.
Johnson scored the first three baskets of the second half, quickly erasing almost all of North Side’s halftime deficit. North Side never trailed after a 3-pointer by junior Eugene Young Jr. gave the Legends a 53-52 lead, although a bucket by Wayne senior Monte Smith briefly tied the game at 58 early in the fourth quarter.
The Legends finished with 13 3-pointers – the same number hit by Fremont in Wayne’s only other loss this season, a 66-63 defeat on Dec. 13.
In addition to Bassett’s 27 points, Johnson scored 21 and Young finished with nine.
Sophomore Chase Barnes led Wayne with 18 points, while Lewis and Smith each scored 17. HJ Dillard finished with 10 and Preston Comer had eight.
As Bishop Luers beat Concordia 49-48, Homestead and North Side are the only boys teams who remain undefeated in the SAC.
The Wayne girls improved to 3-3 in the SAC and 10-5 overall with a 60-39 win over North Side (1-3, 6-9) in the first half of the doubleheader. The Legends girls led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Wayne dominated the second quarter 24-2 to take control of the game.
“We had to adjust some things on defense, and on offense, we really weren’t running any offense that first quarter,” Wayne coach Lacia Gorman said. “Once we started to execute our offense, things got easier.”
Shabrea O’Quinn finished with a team-high 18 points for the Generals, Aniah Hill had 14, Sydney Gorman 12 and Tanea Harrison nine.
Aubrey Bleeke and Aniya Woodson each scored eight for North Side.