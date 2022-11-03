DECATUR – Ball State’s Worthen Arena will be filled with Braves fans during Saturday’s IHSAA volleyball state finals – some for cheering for Bellmont and some rooting on Blackhawk Christian.
The trip to Muncie has almost become an annual tradition for No. 4 Bellmont (30-6), which is competing in the Class 3A state finals for the third time in four years and the eighth time overall. The Braves will face No. 1 Providence (30-6) at 4:30 p.m.
Class A No. 5 Blackhawk Christian (33-4) has reached the state finals for the first time since 2016, when the Braves claimed a state title against Christian Academy of Indiana in four sets. The Braves have the first match of championship Saturday, facing No. 2 Tecumseh (31-4) at 11 a.m.
Although Bellmont has become accustomed to playing on the state’s biggest stage, there is still one first in store for the Braves on Saturday.
“This is my 18th year at Bellmont, I’ve coached however many matches, and this is the first time I’ve ever played Providence, they’re so far down south,” Bellmont coach Craig Krull said of the Pioneers, who are located on the state’s southern border in Clarksville. “I’ve built something here, and (coach) Terri (Purichia) down at Providence has really built a legacy down there, so it will be really fun for us to play against each other and coach against each other, I’m looking forward to it.”
The Pioneers have five players who have between 192 and 269 kills.
“Providence is very similar to us. Maybe their middle (hitters) are better than our middles, but our outsides are better than their outsides. Our setters are very even,” Krull said. “They may be a little stronger in some points, we’re a little stronger in other points. It’s just going to come down to the little things, who can maintain their level of composure with the pressure that we’re under.”
With Providence’s aggressive setter Grace Purichia and multiple dangerous hitters to turn to, Bellmont’s defense will be more important than ever before.
“It’s a lot of communication. Me and Sami (Christen) and Katie (Mills), as defensive specialists, we all talk a lot about certain things we’re seeing from hitters, and things like that,” said Olivia Selking, who has taken on a much larger role with the team in her senior year. “So communication is really key, but also in practice all three of us and the whole king work super hard on our defense and everything else.”
While Bellmont has become a regular visitor to the state finals, the Braves haven’t raised the state trophy since 2010. They fell in four sets to Brownstown Central in 2019 and in five to Brebeuf Jesuit in 2021. Seniors such as setter Lauren Ross hope the disappointments end here.
“It’s super big, those disappointments only pushed further to work really hard and to want the state championship,” Ross said.
While Blackhawk Christian and Tecumseh are the smallest schools competing for a title on Saturday, that doesn’t extend to their stature. Blackhawk’s Abbie Cresse is 6-foot-3, Allie Boyer is 6-2 and Aubrie Swain is 5-11. Three more Braves are 5-10. Blackhawk Christian coach Anne Boyer said Tecumseh will be one of the taller teams the Braves have faced this year, as Brianna Marx stands at 5-11 and four more players are 5-10.
“They like to swing away, so we have really been focusing on defense. We have to bring our best game against them, but we like to swing away, too,” Anne Boyer said. “We are going to have to block well and we are going to have to get the ball to our setter cleanly, and so she can get it in our hitters hands and then our hitters can go to work.”
As a small, independent school, Blackhawk Christian has played a varied and challenging schedule, and nearly every opponent has had a larger enrollment. Of their four losses, three have come in five sets to Bellmont, Carroll (one of the top teams in Class 4A) and Bishop Dwenger (the Saints finished second in the SAC).
“It’s paid off a lot. We’ve played super touch teams during our normal season, so it’s definitely helped us a lot to get ready for the state tournament,” said Cresse said.
This is the first Blackhawk Christian team to compete in a state final in any sport since the boys basketball teams’ wins in 2019 and 2021.
“Our student section is great. Their energy is just unmatched, and they are so supportive and so sweet,” said Allie Boyer, whose older sister Abbie was on the 2016 state championship volleyball team and brother Jacob was a member of the boys basketball championship teams. “I think we can expect a pretty big crowd on Saturday.”