OSSIAN – Bellmont volleyball coach Craig Krull knew that his Braves weren’t the favorite to come out of the Class 3A Norwell Regional tournament Saturday.
Some people thought this was the year No. 2 Angola, which came into the day with a 31-0 record, would go all the way. Or maybe Benton Central’s Foster sisters. Sienna and Cali, who together average 7.1 kills a set, would power the No. 3 Bison to the semistate round.
But by Saturday night, the No. 4 Braves (29-6) were the last ones standing. Bellmont beat Delta in three sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) and then went on to sweep Benton Central in the final, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17.
It is the 17th regional title for the Braves, as well as the third in four years. In both 2019 and 2021, Bellmont went on to reach the state final.
“I want to give credit to our defense. Sami Christen was amazing, Liv Selking, Katie Mills there in the back row,” Krull said. “Just making plays. Mentally, we knew we had to fight against those Foster girls, and I think we wore them down and were able to take advantage.”
In the first set against Benton Central, back-to-back kills by Jackie Sutter and Hailey Cole gave the Braves a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish. In the middle of the set, Bellmont went on a 10-1 run to go ahead 18-7.
Krull said it took his team a few points to get their bearings, but they quickly figured it out from there.
“Mentally, we were able to settle our emotions down and realize we were trying to press too hard and reel it back in,” Krull said.
The second set was considerably closer, tied at 16, but Bellmont controlled most of the third set as well, pulling ahead 15-9 although the Bison (31-4) briefly cut the Braves’ lead to 2 points.
Delaney Lawson led the Braves with 17 kills, Sutter had 13 and Cole had 15. Lauren Ross led the team with 37 assists and Christen had 24 digs.
Benton Central needed a marathon match to get past Angola (31-1) in the regional semifinal. The Hornets won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-18, but the Bison won the next two 27-25 and 25-19 to push Angola to its first five-set match of the season. Even the fifth set went long: Benton Central ultimately prevailed 22-20 when a Bison ace stayed just in bounds on match point.
Bellmont will play NorthWood (28-6) in the second semistate match at Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.
That match will follow Class A No. 5 Blackhawk Christian (32-4) vs. No. 7 Southwood (31-3).
The Braves won the Culver Community Regional by beating No. 3 South Newton in five sets in the semifinal (19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9) and then quickly dispatching Marquette Catholic in the final, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20. The regional title is Blackhawk Christian’s sixth and the first since the Braves won five in six years between 2011 and 2016.
CLASS 4A LAPORTE: Warsaw beat LaPorte in three sets in the semifinal (25-23, 25-14, 25-20) but fell to Lake Central (29-9) in four sets in the final, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17.
CLASS 4A NOBLESVILLE: No. 5 Carroll ended the season with a 31-3 record after being swept by No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (32-1) in the tournament’s first semifinal, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20. Ellie Frey led the Chargers with nine kills in her final high school match, Brenna Ginder had 20 digs and Olivia Gisslen 26 assists.
Homestead (27-7) was swept by No. 3 McCutcheon (33-2), 25-14, 25-13, 25-14. HSE beat McCutcheon 3-1 in the final and moves on to face Lake Central.
CLASS 2A ROCHESTER: Churubusco’s season came to an end with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-7 loss to No. 1 Andrean (29-5). The Eagles finish with a 24-9 record.
CLASS 2A ELWOOD: The No. 7 Starfires (28-7) fell to Lafayette Central Catholic 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23).