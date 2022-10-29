Fire up the buses to Muncie: Both Bellmont and Blackhawk Christian are headed to next weekend’s state volleyball finals at Ball State after winning semistate matches in Plymouth on Saturday.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” Bellmont coach Craig Krull said. “Every year, it’s a different set of kids, different circumstances. But still, the experience, the feeling is still the same, it’s absolutely amazing for myself, my staff and these kids.”
Blackhawk Christian (33-4) beat Southwood (31-4) in four sets in the first match, 25-19, 28-26, 20-25, 25-13, and will face Tecumseh (31-4) in the Class A championship match.
It is only the second state finals appearance for Blackhawk Christian, which won the title in 2016.
Southwood led 10-5 early, but the Braves went on a 20-9 run to take a one-set lead. The Braves also fell into an 11-6 hole in the second set, only to prevail in a wild back-and-forth sequence.
“I felt like we played a little flat coming out, and Southwood was scrappy,” Blackhawk Christian coach Anne Boyer said of the nail-biting second set. “The girls, they rallied and pulled through. It was kind of frustrating for us to play them that close, but it felt really good that they pulled it all together and came out on top. … We should not have gotten down by that much at the beginning, but I was proud of them for pulling that out.”
After dropping the third set, Boyer said her team knew they couldn’t allow the Knights to stick around.
“We were playing tentative. So we just said in our huddle, we have to go out there and do the things that we did to get us here,” Boyer said. “One of the biggest thing about this team is that they play with joy and they play with energy and they play with smiles on their faces. And I hadn’t seen that from them. So I said, ‘Let’s play like who we are.’
“They ended up getting the ball into our setter’s hands, our setter was able to go to our hitters, and the hitters were able to put the ball away and score.”
Allie Boyer led the Braves with 19 kills and Abbie Cresse had 12. Emi Wood had 30 digs and Leena Leichty had 40 assists.
Bellmont (30-6) beat NorthWood (28-7) in three sets in the Class 3A semistate, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10.
“Each set, we started out really well. But we kind of let NorthWood get back into the game each set. We made mental mistakes, silly errors,” Krull said. “But luckily for us, we fought through them and we were able to win the sets. And then the third set, pretty much all of the frustration just settled itself out. We didn’t make any mistakes, and we just put NorthWood on the defensive.”
Delaney Lawson led the Braves with 24 kills while Jackie Sutter had 10 kills and 14 digs. Lauren Ross had 35 assists and Sami Christen had 16 digs.
Bellmont will play Providence in the state finals as the Pioneers beat Western Boone 3-2 at the Columbus East Semistate. It’s the third state finals appearance in four years for Bellmont and fifth overall. The Braves won the title in 2007 and 2010.
Providence went to five straight state title matches from 2012 to 2016 in Class 2A and 3A.