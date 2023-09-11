LEO-CEDARVILLE – After the clock hit zero and Bellmont had officially shut out Leo 1-0 in a crucial NE8 conference girls soccer match, the Braves who were on the field jumped into the air and ran to one another to celebrate.
And soon enough, the Bellmont bench streamed onto the field to join them.
But the dominant feeling in that moment, several Braves admitted, was relief.
The Class 2A No. 1 Lions (5-2-2, 3-1 NE8) beat No. 7 Bellmont (6-2-2, 3-0) twice last season, including a 1-0 decision in the regional championship, and the Braves had not beaten Leo since 2020.
“We’ve been working for this since I’ve gotten to high school,” said senior goalkeeper Taylor Louis. “We lost a tough regional championship to them last year, 1-0, and so it’s the biggest relief I’ve ever felt.”
Louis and the Bellmont defense were under regular attack from the Lions, who came into the match averaging 3.5 goals, and the final few minutes of the game were played almost entirely in front of the Bellmont net.
The one moment that rivaled the elation at the final buzzer, Louis said, was the lone goal of the game, which was scored by sophomore Lilly Alberding about six minutes into the second half.
“It’s that safety goal, like, ‘OK, now if something happens, it’ll be all right,’ ” Louis said. “It was a beautiful ball.”
Bellmont senior Carly Gilbert was awarded a free kick, and though her initial shot was deflected by Leo keeper Sam Christle, Alberding found the rebound and scored.
“That was so fun to do, and exciting. I’m running out of words,” Alberding said of her game-winner. “I was really proud.”
The goal was her third of the season.
“Lilly Alberding, she’s on a tear. She’s scored three goals in the last three games,” Bellmont coach Steve Lee said. “That first goal two games ago was her first at the varsity level, so she’s scored in three consecutive games, and I’m very, very proud of her.”
Leo gave up five goals over its first eight matches of the year (0.625 a game) while Bellmont had given up seven goals in nine matches (0.78 a game), and true to form the teams remained deadlocked at halftime.
Before the game, the Bellmont players were told that they needed to commit to defense to give themselves the best chance to knock off Leo, and the Braves moved Gilbert, who leads the team with seven goals this season, onto the back line as a defensive reinforcement.
“That’s not the first time we’ve played her there, we’ve played her there against some other teams. That was the game plan going in, and we were able to stick with it and executed it well,” Lee said. “We put our top goal scorer on the back line to play defense, and she’s willing to give up her personal goals to play defense, hopefully for a conference championship. We still have a lot of games to go.”
Bellmont next faces Snider on Wednesday, and the Braves return to their NE8 slate with a game against New Haven on Monday. East Noble (6-3), Columbia City (4-4-1) and DeKalb (4-5) still loom on the schedule.
Leo will attempt to bounce back with a visit to DeKalb on Wednesday.