MUNCIE – The Providence Pioneers came into Saturday’s state finals at Ball State’s Worthen Arena as the No. 1 team in Class 3A, and they made it clear why in a 3-1 victory over Bellmont.
The Pioneers (31-6) dominated the first two sets before the No. 4 Braves (30-7) rallied in the third to keep their season alive just a little bit longer. Providence staged a comeback of its own in the fourth to win 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16.
The Pioneers claimed the school’s fourth volleyball state title and first since 2015, while Bellmont has fallen in the state finals in three of the last four years. The Braves’ last state title was won in 2010.
“It’s definitely heartbreaking, but there’s a lot of positivity in there. Loving on each other, and everything like that,” Bellmont junior outside hitter Delaney Lawson said of the scene in the locker room after the loss. “It was awesome (to play in the state finals), it was a great opportunity. We proved a lot of people wrong, and it was super fun.”
Lawson had a kill on the first point of the match, and the Braves took a 2-1 lead moments later on a Providence service error. But Providence followed by winning the next four points, and the Braves were left trying to play catch-up for the rest of the set.
Although Lawson had six of her eventual 13 kills in the first set, Providence won the first 25-15 turning to a number of different hitters: Lilly Kaiser and Nicole Stratford each had three kills, while four more Pioneers had two apiece.
Providence was just as aggressive to start the second set, winning the first eight points and forcing Bellmont to take an early timeout. The Braves were able to win three points in a row on several occasions throughout the set, and kills by Lawson and senior opposite hitter Hailey Cole thwarted Providence’s first two set points, but they never came close to catching the Pioneers, who won the second set 25-16.
“I think the biggest thing is that we weren’t really expecting their fast-paced offense, which was really huge for them,” senior setter Lauren Ross said. “It was hard for us to really come back at them. But as we struggled, we pushed each other to keep fighting.”
The third set could’ve gone in much the same way as the first two. The Braves and Pioneers played to a 5-all tie, and Providence started to pull away and led 15-9 after a Bellmont attack error. But a solo block by Lawson ignited something in the Braves: They won the next four points and seven of the next eight to tie up the set at 16-all.
From there, it was a sprint to the finish. Bellmont won five of the last six points of the set, all of them on kills by Cole or junior outside hitter Jackie Sutter, to take the fourth set 25-22.
It was an echo of the 2021 state finals, when the Brebeuf Jesuit Braves won the first two sets and Bellmont claimed the third 25-22.
In the fourth set, it was Bellmont that jumped out to the lead for a change, winning four of the first five points and then pulling ahead 9-4. But the Pioneers got back on track, winning four straight points and 11 of the next 14 to take a 15-11 lead. They didn’t slow down from there, winning eight of the last nine points of the match to win the fourth 25-16.
Cole led Bellmont with 15 kills and Jackie Sutter had nine. Sutter and junior libero Sami Christen each had 14 digs, and Ross had 13. The senior setter had 30 assists in her final match with the Braves.
As was the case in the first set, the Pioneers stats were spread between a number of players: Abby Julius led the team with 15 kills, Kaiser and Makenzie Wagner each had 14, Lilly Tappel 12 and Stratford nine. Tappel led the state champs with 23 digs and Camila Adams had 21. Setter Grace Purichia, who was named the Class 3A mental attitude award winner after the match, had 56 assists, breaking the previous record of 48 for a Class 3A four-set match. The old record was set by Providence’s Lexie Libs in the team’s last trip to the state finals in 2016.