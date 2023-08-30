Two days, two 1-0 victories for the Bellmont Braves.
Class 2A No. 8 Bellmont (3-2-2) opened its NE8 conference slate with a win at Norwell on Tuesday, and on Wednesday the Braves again needed just one goal to take down Concordia (1-3) at Zollner Stadium.
“We’ve been through a lot of adversity,” Bellmont coach Steve Lee said. “We played Norwell, and one of our starters broke her arm. (And) Arabelle (Laurant), she’s been out a couple games, so we’ve been fighting some injuries, and we’ve had a lot of players playing different positions, and doing really well at it.
“It was a nice victory. We had a lot of chances we just didn’t finish, but we’re happy with the win.”
The Braves put pressure on the Cadets’ defense almost from the get-go as they forced goalkeeper Jenny Dressler to dive after a shot as early as the second minute. Bellmont’s first great scoring chance came seven minutes in when senior Carly Gilbert sent a corner kick right on target for a Lilly Alberding header, and Dressler had to hop to pick that shot out of the air.
The Braves had another corner kick in the 11th minute when Laurant got her left foot on the ball, but the shot deflected off a Concordia defender to give the keeper plenty of time to pick up the ball on a bounce.
The chance Bellmont did finish came with 15:30 left to play in the first half when Gilbert pounced on a Concordia goal kick and booted it right back at the net for her fourth goal of the season.
“I noticed that the goal kicks hadn’t been going very far. So I read it right, and gave it my all,” Gilbert said.
Most of Concordia’s best scoring chances came on free kicks, but the Cadets played the next 55 minutes without coming up with an equalizer.
“We’re proud of each other for stepping up and playing different roles, being able to fulfill other positions. Everyone’s been moved around, so we’re proud of each other.”
Lee estimated half of the players were out of their usual positions the past two days.
“They’ve been pretty good with adversity so far, and that’s what you need. It’s a long season. We had a really tough schedule at the beginning, including this game,” Lee said, referring to the season-opening loss to Homestead and a trip to a South Bend tournament, where the Braves went 1-1-1.
Bellmont is undefeated in its last four matches and, following the back-to-back games, Braves have nearly a week off before resuming the NE8 schedule against Huntington North on Tuesday.
No upcoming match looms larger than a date at Class 2A No. 1 Leo (2-0-2) on Sept. 11. The defending state finalist went 7-0 in NE8 play in 2022, and also beat Bellmont 1-0 when the two met in the regional championship game.
“Obviously, it’s a game at a time, but Leo’s always on our mind,” Lee said. “You can add all the (NE8) teams in there, we had a really tough battle against Norwell. Our conference is pretty stout. To win the conference, you have to go into the season thinking you can’t lose one. To win our conference, you have to win them all. If you lose one, you’re taking the chance of sharing it.”