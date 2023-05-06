Everyone wants a shot at Flory Bidunga.
That became apparent during the Bill Hensley Memorial Run N Slam on Saturday when Bidunga's Indiana Elite team was facing the Midwest Renegades at Turnstone. Early in the game, a Renegades player slashed to the Bidunga-protected rim, cocking the ball back with the clear intention of creating a highlight with a dunk on the head of the five-star center from Kokomo.
In response, Bidunga unleashed a perfectly-timed jump and put an enormous palm on the ball as it neared the rim, smashing it back to the hardwood with significant force The play was perfectly clean and the 6-foot-9 big man had a small smile on his face as he jogged toward the other end of the court moments later.
Bidunga was the main attraction at the Run N Slam, the annual AAU tournament played in Fort Wayne which is one of the biggest events on the national summer basketball circuit. The Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, fresh off leading the Wildcats to a 24-5 record and a semistate title, is the No. 3 player in the 2024 recruiting class, according to On3, pursued by the likes of Indiana, Michigan State, Auburn and Cincinnati. He drew a crowd of several hundred during his matchup Saturday against the Renegades – Indiana Elite won 81-52 to improve to 3-0 in the tournament's pool play – and had several players from other teams ask to pose for photos with him after the game, requests he graciously obliged.
Indiana Elite coach Mark Adams said Bidunga, who began playing basketball in 2019 and came to Kokomo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2021, has handled his superstar status with grace.
"He just laughs, he's always smiling," Adams said. "He's handling that well enough. He's a good natured-kid so he doesn't really take that too seriously."
Bidunga was joined at the tournament by some of the best current high school players from Fort Wayne, rivals during the city season in the winter who competed together this weekend for the Indy Heat Gym Rats organization. Among the Summit City players putting their talents on display in the tournament were Ajani Washington, fresh off transferring from Concordia to New Haven, Wayne's Jevon Lewis, Carroll's Cannen Houser and North Side's Jaxson Fugate, all of whom played for Indy Heat Red.
"There's nothing like playing with your brothers," Washington said. "We grew up with each other. You dream about stuff like this, playing against the big talent with your brothers. That's all it's about, we love it."
Bidunga, playing on one of the top teams in the tournament alongside fellow elite recruits Cooper Koch (ranked No. 90 nationally and committed to Iowa) and Travis Perry (No. 87 and uncommitted, but considering Indiana and Purdue, among others), was the same often-dominant force he was for Kokomo during his junior high school season.
He set the tone early against the Renegades with a thunderous one-handed dunk for his team's first basket and while there were stretches in which he was content to fade into the background and let Perry, Koch and others play the starring role, there were also possessions on which he did his work early on the block, got deep position and demanded the ball. Once he had it, he was almost unstoppable, spinning and bullying his way to the basket for dunks and layups.
"For only being here and playing in the United States for less than two years, he's gotten better weekly," Adams said. "He keeps getting better. He's handling the ball a heck of a lot better than he used to and he's starting to take a (few) more midrange shots and that's coming along."
Playing with Perry and Koch means opponents are not able to double- and triple-team Bidunga like they often do when he suits up for Kokomo and he takes advantage of that freedom by slipping into open space for easy baskets. Perry turned in one of the highlights of the game against the Renegades with a no-look lob to the center for a slam.
When Bidunga is pressured with the ball in his hands, he is a willing passer and his team is filled with players adept at cutting to the rim for layups when he's looking to dish. He remains a somewhat inconsistent rebounder, relying more on his athleticism to corral shots off the rim than doing so through consistently blocking out, and his offensive game is still mostly rooted within a few feet from the basket, but many of the contest's most exciting plays came from him.
The Kokomo standout has taken unofficial visits to Purdue, Michigan, Cincinnati, Butler, Indiana, and Michigan State. He and Indiana Elite take the court again at 9:15 a.m. Sunday against Young & Reckless at Turnstone's Court 2.
Before Bidunga and Indiana Elite took the court, Indy Heat Red defeated Mac Irvin Fire in a back-and-forth matchup 76-68, part of a 2-1 pool play performance for the team laden with Summit City talent.
Indy Heat Red plays again Sunday at 8 a.m. Nova Village on Court 1 at Turnstone.
Lewis, a 5-9 guard who has an offer to play college basketball at Saint Francis, scored 16 points for Red against the Fire, putting the ball in the hoop from all three levels – including a couple of shots from several feet behind the 3-point line and a high-arcing 12-foot fadeaway over a couple of rim-protectors in the lane – and providing a large chunk of his team's emotional energy. Even Washington said he was watching the Generals guard, who scored 16.6 points per game as a high school junior, for tips on how to go about leading a team.
"He has the attitude of 'Let me take the best guard when he's bringing it up,'" Indy Heat Red coach Derrick King said of Lewis. "He's gritty. I love that about him."
Washington, who averaged 15 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cadets last season and is also a standout football player, had 28 points for Red (Lewis also had 20) in a 100-89 loss late Saturday afternoon to Wisconsin Playground. He demonstrated excellent court vision, a willingness to pass and a strong midrange game, plus an ability to attack the rim.
The newest Bulldog is working on his on-ball defense this offseason is and making a concerted effort to crash the glass harder. Away from the AAU circuit, he is participating in open gyms with his new New Haven teammates.
"I felt like it was time," Washington said of his decision to transfer. "No disrespect to Concordia, I love Concordia, I just felt like I needed something new for my senior year. (New Haven) is going to open up some eyes. I'm bringing the underdog mentality. At Concordia, we weren't really respected and when I got there we changed a lot of that and I'm hoping to do that at New Haven."
Washington has interest to play football and basketball in college and has not yet made a decision on which he will play at the next level.
Indy Heat Red also got significant contributions Saturday from Fugate and Houser. The Legends senior-to-be is a long, athletic wing with shot-blocking ability, good defensive instincts he uses to get in passing lanes and no fear of going into traffic for rebounds. He can also shoot from 3-point range. It was the Charger standout, however, who provided much of Red's outside shooting, displaying a smooth stroke and no hesitation when he got the ball in position to fire away. He made clear he was more than a shooter, however, spinning to the rim for a layup and knocking in a floater from eight feet.
Also playing for Indy Heat Gym Rats at the Run N Slam was Fugate's North Side teammate Brauntae Johnson. Johnson, who usually plays for Indy Heat Red, was called up to the Gym Rats' EYBL team for this weekend's tournament.
Johnson is a highly-ranked football recruit, holding scholarship offers from Notre Dame (to play safety) and Purdue (to play wide receiver), among others, but he has not closed the door on playing basketball in college. He averaged 20.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals for the Legends last season.
"That's definitely in the plan, if a school wants me to do both (football and basketball) or if I get another big basketball offer," Johnson told GoldandBlack.com on Saturday. "That's my thinking, that's why I'm still out here (playing AAU basketball) to keep my options open."