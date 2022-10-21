Separated by just 29 miles, East Noble trekked to Angola to open Class 4A, the first time since 2004 the schools have met on the football field.
Knights head coach Luke Amstutz faced his former team for the first time, with East Noble closing out a 46-22 victory by scoring 33 straight points in the final three quarters.
Michael Mosley ran for 216 yards on 23 carries and had four touchdowns for East Noble (5-5), which trailed 22-13 in the second quarter. Andre Tagliaferri scored on a 74-yard run and a 26-yard catch for the Hornets (6-4).
Class 4A
LOGANSPORT 35, WAWASEE 14: In Logansport, Izak Mock’s three touchdown passes propelled the Berries past the Warriors, who finished 1-9. Wawasee won the only other meeting between the schools, 49-19, in the 2004 Class 4A North semistate.
LEO 26, SOUTH SIDE 12: In Leo-Cedarville, Brett Fuller rushed for 157 yards for the Lions, with Kylar Decker adding three touchdown passes for Leo (7-3), which will travel to East Noble in one semifinal matchup Friday. Larrenz Tabron threw for 125 yards and a score for the Archers (0-10).
DEKALB 17, NEW HAVEN 14: In Waterloo, Tegan Irk’s 40-yard touchdown run with 10:36 remaining propelled the Barons (4-6) to a win in their sectional opener for the fourth straight year. The victory avenged a 27-7 win by the Bulldogs (5-5) in the regular season. DeKalb will travel to Columbia City on Friday in the other Sectional 19 semifinal.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 47, MUNCIE CENTRAL 21: In Muncie, the Vikings led 40-7 at halftime in a matchup of former North Central Conference foes. Huntington North (3-7) will face Mississinewa (7-3) on Friday in semifinal play.
Class 3A
WEST NOBLE 26, MISHAWAKA MARIAN 14: In Ligonier, Drew Yates threw for two touchdowns for the Chargers (8-2), Seth Pruitt rushed for two scores and West Noble notched its first victory over the Knights in seven tries. The Chargers will play Knox (7-3) in the semifinals.
CONCORDIA 27, WOODLAN 22: In Woodburn, Landon Kaschinskes’ 51-yard run with 6:12 to go lifted the Cadets (4-6) to victory. Concordia, which outgained the Warriors (4-6) 462-226, will play Norwell (9-1) in one semifinal Friday.
GARRETT 38, BELLMONT 14: In Garrett, Robert Koskie’s huge night (34 carries, 306 yards, four touchdowns) lifted the Railroaders (3-7) to their third win in the last four games. With the win, Garrett will take on Yorktown (7-3) in the other semifinal.
Bellmont (0-10) finished with 292 yards.
Class 2A
BISHOP LUERS 48, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0: At Luersfield, the Knights (5-5) scored all their points by halftime to improve to 7-0 all time against the Panthers (2-8).
CHURUBUSCO 41, CENTRAL NOBLE 0: In Albion, three Wyatt Marks rushing touchdowns helped the Eagles (8-2) sweep the season series against their NECC Small Division rivals. The Cougars (2-8) closed the season on a five-game slide, while Churubusco will face Bishop Luers in the semifinals Friday.
EASTSIDE 49, WABASH 6: In Wabash, Briar Munsey ran for 132 yards and two scores on just 10 carries to pace the Class 2A No. 8 Blazers (8-2). Eastside outgained the Apaches 414-189 in total offense in the first-ever meeting between the schools in football.
MANCHESTER 36, WHITKO 6: In South Whitley, the Squires (2-8) scored 21 third-quarter points to pull away, while the Wildcats (0-10) finished the year without a victory. Manchester will face Eastside on Friday.
BLUFFTON 42, BLACKFORD 14: In Hartford City, Anthony Cruz amassed 180 yards and two scores on 22 rushes for the Tigers (6-4). In the semifinals, Bluffton will take on Tipton (5-5), which won 21-20 over Eastern on Friday.
Class A
SOUTH ADAMS 64, FREMONT 0: In Berne, four Owen Wanner touchdowns for the Class A No. 9 Starfires (8-2) coupled with four turnovers for the Eagles (3-7) propelled the hosts to the blowout victory.
ADAMS CENTRAL 56, SOUTHWOOD 14: In Wabash, Ryan Black’s four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) kept the Class A No. 2 Flying Jets (10-0) perfect, ending the Knights’ season at 7-3.
Adams Central plays host to South Adams in Sectional 44 semifinal action Friday.
NORTHFIELD 44, SOUTHERN WELLS 0: In Poneto, the Norsemen (5-5) squared their record on the year, keeping the Raiders (0-10) winless and advancing to play Madison-Grant (8-2) in the semifinals.