Bishop Dwenger coach Jason Garrett said he wanted as many of his players to experience a game at Parkview Field as possible, so the Saints brought along their varsity and JV squads to Tuesday afternoon’s contest against Canterbury at the TinCaps’ home field.
The Saints (9-4) needed just five innings to prevail 12-0 against the Cavaliers (1-6), but plenty of Bishop Dwenger players had a chance to run the bases on a professional diamond.
“It’s always a blessing to be out here, and first and foremost we thank Parkview and the grounds crew and everybody that made it possible, it was questionable with the rain and everything,” Garrett said, referencing the 44-degree temperature and dark clouds that hung over the stadium during the game. “We were excited, and the kids were excited, that we were able to bring our whole team tonight, and all the coaches, so it was a great night.”
The Saints scored in every inning except for the fourth and had at least one baserunner in all five innings.
Carter Bradley, one of three seniors on the Bishop Dwenger roster, threw four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and then handed the ball over to classmate Keegan McMahon.
“It felt amazing, it’s always been my dream to play out here, coming here as a kid, to finally get out there and show them what I can do,” Bradley said.
The Saints were limited to just one run in the first inning: With two outs, junior Brayton Thomas reached on a fielding error, stole second, and scored on a Paul Baumgartner double down the third base line. Baumgartner, a sophomore, was stranded when sophomore Braxton Bermes grounded out.
Canterbury’s best scoring chance came in the bottom of the first. After Bradley struck out leadoff hitter Jude Greider, sophomore Reed Hayes hit a triple to right and rolled into third base standing up. Bradley struck out Canterbury senior Coleman Mauch for the second out but then hit senior Eric Boyd with a pitch to put runners on first and third. He induced a groundout from Weston Hanks, Canterbury’s senior starting pitcher, to get out of the inning without allowing a run.
The Saints broke open the game in the top of the second, scoring four runs on five hits to take a 5-0 lead. Junior Owen Zimmerman hit an RBI triple, while senior Nathan Reith and Thomas each had RBI doubles.
In the third, Bishop Dwenger sophomore Aslan Nolan reached base on a single that scored Bermes, advanced to second on the Canterbury throw and then came around to give the Saints a 7-0 lead on a ground out by sophomore Cruz Rolf.
The Saints were held scoreless in the fourth inning despite junior Kenny Eichner hitting a stand-up triple to right.
Canterbury’s Reed Hayes walked the first three Saints batters in the top of the fifth, and he was replaced by Andrew Maloblocki with the bases loaded and no outs. Bishop Dwenger batted around and scored five runs in the fifth on just one hit.
McMahon took the mound for the Saints in the bottom of the fifth and struck out Canterbury’s Hudson Shroyer, Gavin Campbell and Jacob Mullins to end the game and send his home with a quick victory.
“I think he was excited,” Garrett said of McMahon’s quick inning. “He’s a senior, and he’s going to go play baseball at Lourdes. Who knows, maybe he’ll find his way back here someday. It was great for him.”