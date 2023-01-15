There was a changing of the guard at the SAC Swimming at Diving Championships at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday as the Bishop Dwenger boys won a conference title with 409 points, ending Concordia’s five-year reign.
The Concordia girls, on the other hand, beat Bishop Dwenger by two points, 413 to 411, to win for the first time since 2020. The Saints girls had won the last two SAC titles and three of the last four.
The Concordia girls won the 400-yard free relay, their final event of the day, in 3:52.09 to claim 40 points, which was more than enough to push the Cadets into first place. Snider was second in that race, earning 36 points, and Bishop Dwenger earned 32 by finishing third.
“I knew we had a shot coming in. The dual meets we had against Dwenger and Snider, we came out on top, but that’s a different story, they both have a little more depth than we do, so in a big meet it makes it a little harder to get the team points,” Concordia coach Sean Gibson said. “That was an incredible meet, hats off to Dwenger and Snider.
”I stopped looking at (the team standings) halfway through the meet, and I knew it was going to be close. I knew we scored really high in backstroke, and we didn’t get as much in breaststroke compared to the other teams. I knew we had a chance to win the 400 free relay and I looked at the app after the 400 free relay to see what it was, saw that it was two points, and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s unbelievable.’”
The future looks bright for the Concordia girls, who had seven swimmers earn all-conference honors, three of them freshmen. One of those freshman was Kellyn Cook, who won the 500 free in 5:31.18 and led a 1-2 finish in the 100 backstroke, winning in 1:02.51 while her sophomore teammate Lauren Harris took second. The Cadets also swept the top two spots in the 100 butterfly, which freshman Lydia Hogue won in 1:00.96 while junior Adrianna Germann was second in 1:04.31.
Concordia’s 400 free relay win was actually the finale of a Cadets sweep: The opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:54.80 and won the 200 free relay in 1:46.86.
The Bishop Dwenger boys also opened and closed the meet with relay wins: The Saints won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.42 and the 400 free relay in 3:38.03. Robby Bergeron won the first individual boys event, the 200 free, in 1:55.79, almost 13 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. His Saints teammate Nick Eddy kept up the team’s success by winning the 200 individual medley in 2:02.53, and Thomas McComb of Bishop Luers took second while Hayden Fritz of Dwenger was third.
“When I first started as coach, I was at five, six, seven boys. So the team has really grown, the kids are really excited about swimming,” Bishop Dwenger coach Andrea Weadock said. “They were right on track where they needed to be. They did their jobs, coming off the bat with the relay. They set it and kept going.”
Snider’s Maggie Evans started off a successful day with a win in the 200 free in 2:02.32 and then won the 100 free in 56.03. Her teammate Madi Abbott won the 200 IM in 2:24.47, and Snider sophomore Amelia Rinehart demolished the SAC diving record by winning with a 573.70. Rinehart was so dominant that she passed the previous record of 496.10 – which she set last year as a freshman – on her ninth of 10 dives.
Wayne junior Luca McGee was the day’s other record-breaker, winning the girls 50 free in 24.01, lowering a 23-year-old mark by 0.03 second. McGee went on to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.92. She wasn’t the only General to have success: Sophomore Aiden Huff followed up McGee’s record-breaking swim by winning the boys 50 free in 22.74. He finished a difficult double by coming from behind to win the 500 free in 5:13.55. He also swam the anchor leg of Wayne’s 200 free relay, which won in 1:39.98, beating runner-up Bishop Dwenger by more than seven seconds.
The final multievent winner was Northrop junior Zachary Purnell, who won the boys 100 butterfly in 54.85 and the 100 back in 55.67. Purnell also won both events in 2022, and made it three straight in the backstroke.
Bishop Luers, which finished second in the boys standings with 345 points, had two individual event winners: Aurie Laisure won the boys diving competition with 325.50 points and Thomas McComb won the 100 breast in 1:02.94.
Snider’s Riley Foote won the boys 100 free in 48.95.
The Panthers took third in the girls team standings and fourth in the boys standings, while Wayne took third for the boys.
NE8 championship
Norwell won two team championships on a day when the boys and girls standings exactly mirrored each other. The Knights girls won with 363.5 points and the boys with 319, both Columbia city teams placed second, Huntington North took third, East Noble fourth, Bellmont fifth and DeKalb sixth. The Norwell girls and boys won two relays each. There were four multievent winners: Norwell’s Emerson Meredith in girls diving and the 100 free, Huntington North’s Annika Carpenter in the 100 fly and 100 back, Norwell’s Michael Reidenbach III in the 100 free and the 100 back, and Columbia City’s Jackson Shipman in the 200 free and the 500 free.