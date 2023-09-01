Bishop Dwenger opened the season with two lopsided losses in nonconference play, and it wasn’t looking much better for the Saints midway through the second quarter of Friday’s SAC opener against North Side.
The Legends had scored the first touchdown of the game early in the second period, and when the Saints attempted their second punt of the game it was blocked by North Side senior Rashawn Carpenter, who returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to put Bishop Dwenger in a 12-point hole.
As Bishop Dwenger coach Jason Garrett later pointed out, those keeping track at home might note that the Saints had, at that point, been outscored 120-7 through 91/2 quarters of play.
But as Garrett also noted, 48 minutes is a lot of time on a football field.
The Saints would score twice before the end of the half to take their first lead of the season, and they shut out the Legends in the second half to seal a 21-12 victory.
And just like that, the Saints (1-2, 1-0 SAC) have their first win in the books and are undefeated in the SAC.
“It’s nice, it’s good relief. The way it happened is very reassuring,” Garrett said. “I felt like our guys grinded and won out there. A lot of penalties, mistakes, things happening, but our seniors took over in the end, and I’m very, very proud.”
North Side star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson, a Notre Dame commit, was back in the lineup after missing the first two games due to injury. On North Side’s first possession, he caught a pass from junior quarterback Dylan Schible but had the ball knocked loose, and Bishop Dwenger junior Thomas Poiry came up with the fumble.
Johnson had his revenge on North Side’s next possession, though, as the Legends (0-3, 0-1) capped a 65-yard drive with a short pass to Johnson, who ran into the corner of the end zone for a 3-yard score. He finished the game with seven catches for 56 yards.
The Saints had gained a total of 30 yards over the course of their first three drives. But down 12-0 and with 3:54 in the first half, senior quarterback Evan Springer handed the ball off to senior Tobias Tippmann, who ran for a 16-yard touchdown.
He would account for 117 of Bishop Dwenger’s 192 rushing yards.
Bishop Dwenger quickly got the ball back, and with 1:20 left, Springer threw to senior Carter Minix, who caught the ball around the 30-yard line and ran along the sideline the rest of the way for a 58-yard touchdown. Minix caught five passes from Springer for 122 yards.
The two teams each fumbled to end their first possessions of the second half. The Saints used up much of the fourth quarter with a 77-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown carry by Trent Tippmann.