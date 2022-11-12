Moments after Bishop Luers closed out a 35-6 win over Bluffton on Friday at Luersfield, clinching the program’s 21st regional title, the Knights immediately turned their attention to next week.
Make that the next two weeks: The Knights will play at Andrean in the semistate round, and a win there would put them back in the Class 2A state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend.
“It’s a night to remember for sure, especially for a lot of the seniors. But the job’s not done,” said junior Gio Jimenez, who ran in the Knights’ final two touchdowns and had nine carries for 99 yards. “We’ve still got one more game – two, actually. So let’s go.”
Jimenez’s 16-yard touchdown put the No. 8 Knights (8-5) up 35-0 at 9:25 in the fourth quarter, triggering the running clock, but it was the Bishop Luers defense that set the tone for the night. The Knights tackled the Bluffton ball carrier for a loss when the Tigers went for it on fourth down during their first possession, allowing Bishop Luers to start its first drive on the Tigers’ 38. The Knights took advantage of that excellent field position moments later as R.J. Hogue barreled down the middle for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Bishop Luers a 7-0 lead.
Bishop Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said the Knights’ defense deserved much of the credit for that early touchdown.
“Strong defense, physical defense. (Bluffton) picked up the first down but we quickly got the ball into the offense’s hands, and the offense struck quick with a couple of timely passes and a good running game,” Lindsay said.
“Hats off to the defensive effort today. They were awesome, they were physical, they were all over the place, and so many kids chipped in.”
The Knights recovered a Bluffton fumble on a punt return late in the first quarter, and Bishop Luers once again took advantage of the short field, with Mickey Daring powering in a touchdown from the 5 with 1:39 to go in the first.
Bishop Luers added to its lead late in the second quarter as the Knights converted on fourth-and-3 and Zamarion Jackson then ran in an 8-yard touchdown on first and goal to go ahead 21-0.
Jimenez got the ball on each of the first three plays of the second half, accounting for the entire 51-yard, 29 second drive that concluded with a 20-yard touchdown run.
“We balled, everybody ate tonight,” Jimenez said. “The linemen came out there and had a great half, a great game. I appreciate the line. They came out and balled, and if the line is going to ball, I’m going to ball, too.”
With the Knights up 28-0 in the third, Bluffton threatened to score, but Jackson picked off a pass in front of the end zone. He ran the ball all the way to his own end zone on the return, but the apparent touchdown was called back because of holding during the return.
Bluffton scored its only touchdown at 3:18 in the fourth quarter, after the running clock was started, on a 20-yard pass from Braxton Betancourt to Andrew Hunt. The Tigers also recovered a Knights fumble in the final minutes, but it was much too late to change the outcome.
“I’m looking forward to waking up early and getting after it with them in the morning and having another week of pulling my hair out,” Lindsay said. “It’s a fun group of kids, they like to have fun and they also like to get better. We’ve come a long way from Week 1.”