Blackhawk Christian opened its 2022-23 campaign with a convincing 72-61 win over North Side on Tuesday night.
It was the first win for the Braves on Marc Davidson Court, which, prior to the game, was dedicated to the former head coach who died of cancer at 49 in May. Davidson’s wife, Lisa, six of his children, his father Don, his daughter-in-law and infant grandchild were on hand for the official debut of the refurbished court, which bears his name and his favorite bible verse from Colossians, “Work heartily as for the Lord,” at two spots.
“It’s really special,” said Marc’s son Marcus, who attended the game with his Grace College teammates. “He would have never wanted this for himself, but it’s what he deserves. He did it by keeping the main thing, the main thing. His focus was always ministry first.
“He’d say, I can tolerate coaching basketball if I can minister to young men and impact eternities.”
Marc Davidson won 197 games and two state titles with the Braves and once Tuesday’s game got started, the skill, physicality and excitement that characterized those teams was again on full display.
Fittingly, the first basket was scored by senior guard Jimmy Davidson, the fifth of Marc’s sons to play at Blackhawk Christian.
“I didn’t even think a thing. I’ve been watching him work on his jump shot all offseason,” said coach Matt Roth, who also earned his first win as a head coach. “He’s grown up in the gym, and it’s like he’s one of my kids out there. There is no surprise when he makes a great play, he’s a tremendous teammate. He’s the ultimate glue guy.
“Looking back, it’s amazing, and truly special. We’ll have to make sure that we get that clip for him, because it’s a special moment, and I know he didn’t think a thing of it, either.”
Senior forward Josh Furst followed with a bucket of his own, and though North Side’s Bohde Dickerson would tie the game at 4 after hitting a pair of free throws, 6-foot-8 Braves sophomore Kellen Pickett put Blackhawk Christian up for good with a 3-pointer.
By the end of the first quarter, the Braves were up 18-15, and a 9-0 run to end the first half gave them a 36-24 lead. Blackhawk Christian maintained a consistent two-digit lead throughout the second half, even though North Side junior guard Brauntae Johnson scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.
“Their physicality – North Side, their football program has done a tremendous job of building up those kids, and it has transferred right over to basketball,” Roth said. “They’re a physical group, they’re an athletic group, and I think we went toe-to-toe with them. After that first quarter, getting up and down, I thought we played more physical than they did for the better part of that next stretch.”
The Legends are 0-2 after falling to the Class 2A No. 2 Braves and Class 4A No. 1 Cathedral on Nov. 22.
Pickett hit three 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Isaac Smith, who hit three 3s in the second quarter, scored 15, Furst had 12, Gage Sefton 10 and Jimmy Davidson nine.