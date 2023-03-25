INDIANAPOLIS – Never count out Blackhawk Christian in the postseason.
The Braves trailed No. 1 Linton-Stockton by 11 points in the third quarter of what had been, to that point, a grind of a Class 2A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.
But No. 3 Blackhawk Christian (27-3) needed less than two minutes to erase a double-digit deficit, catapulting the Braves to a 52-45 victory and their third state title in five seasons.
"It represented our season. It was a grind, it wasn't easy, the ball didn't bounce our way at times," first-year Blackhawk Christian coach Matt Roth said. "We really rallied the troops, the guys kept their composure. But then in that second half we locked in defensively, and our guys, I thought they were playing in unison."
The 2023 Braves squad has followed in the footsteps of the 2019 team, which beat Barr-Reeve 60-43 for a Class A championship and the 2021 edition, which won the school's first Class 2A title with a 55-40 victory over Parke Heritage.
Blackhawk Christian is now 28-1 in the state tournament since 2019, with the loss coming in overtime against Central Noble in the regional championship game in 2022.
"It's indescribable. Freshman year, we lost to COVID. Sophomore year, we got it done. Junior year, last year, that was a tough loss on all of us," said Braves senior guard Jimmy Davidson. "That makes this year all the more sweet. It's just phenomenal."
The Braves opened Saturday's state championship with a rare half to forget. Blackhawk Christian turned the ball over five times – four more than the Miners – and shot 21.4% from the field in the second quarter, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Linton-Stockton senior Joey Hart scored 18 points in the first half, and his fourth 3-pointer of the game gave the Miners a 29-18 halftime lead.
Although Blackhawk Christian's defensive adjustments were enough to slow down Linton-Stockton – the Miners hit just four shots from the field in the second half – it wasn't until well into the third quarter that the Braves were able to cut into the lead. It was Gage Sefton that finally ignited the 10-0 run: With three minutes to go in the third quarter, the senior guard hit the first of two free throws and missed the second, but he grabbed his own rebound and put it back up for a layup to cut the deficit to 33-26.
Davidson came up a key rebound on the defensive end, setting up a driving layup by Sefton. With 1:55 to play, Sefton made it five straight points by hitting a turnaround jumper. At 1:16 in the third quarter, sophomore forward Kellen Pickett hit a 3-pointer from the corner and just like that, the game was tied at 33.
Braden Walters hit a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the third quarter to retake the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the momentum was all Blackhawk Christian's.
Pickett hit one of two free throws 30 seconds into the final period, and then he hit a layup at the 6:31 mark to give the Braves a 36-35 lead. At the 4:15 mark, junior guard Aiden Muldoon hit a corner 3 to stretch the Braves' lead to four points.
"Aiden is the best sixth-man you could ask for," Davidson said. "He always comes in and gives us a spark. Sometimes that's scoring, and sometimes it's not. I saw him in the corner, and I knew he would hit it. He's a confident young junior, and I know he'll be ready next year."
Two free throws by Pickett gave the Braves a six-point lead with 1:21 left, but Hart cut that lead in half with a 3-pointer 10 seconds later – his first basket from the field in the second half.
The Braves went 7 of 10 at the free throw line in the final 1:05 to stay two possessions up, and with four seconds to go Davidson stole the ball from Hart.
Senior forward Josh Furst, who was the Braves' leading scorer at 19.0 points a game coming into the state final, had been held scoreless to that point in the title game, but as time expired Davidson heaved the ball across the court to Furst, and he dunked to put an exclamation point on Blackhawk Christian's latest championship.
"I don't care what happened during the game, I just know that we ended up winning the game," Furst said. "I just wanted to go out there and do what I could do. ... When Jimmy threw me the ball, I was thinking I might as well put an exclamation point on it."
The Braves held Hart to just five points in the second half, but he still finished with a game-high 23. Pickett scored 19 in his first state title game, and also had nine rebounds, four assists and a steal. Sefton finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and Davidson had nine points and seven rebounds.
After setting up Furst's game-ending dunk, Davidson went over to hug Roth, who he's known since he was an elementary schooler tasked with filming games for his father, legendary Blackhawk Christian coach Marc Davidson, and Roth was a Blackhawk Christian assistant. Marc Davidson led the Braves to their first two state titles, and Roth was hired as his successor five days before Davidson died of cancer last May.
"We've been thinking about this for a whole year now, and all this hard work led up to this," Jimmy Davidson said. "I'm so thankful we got it done, and I couldn't ask for a better replacement for my dad than Coach Roth, he's the best."
Roth said Marc Davidson is still a constant presence at Blackhawk Christian, even after his passing.
"He's all over what we do, and those effects are felt," Roth said. "We've got guys up here, we could play 10 days in a row and they're still going to do their game-day lift, because that's what they do. The standard of excellence, the pursuit of something, is still felt in our day-in and day-out, felt within the walls of our school, because it's who we are as a community. I don't see any way that's going to go away.
"He's left a legacy behind for us, shown us a way to love the Lord and share it with others, and ultimately how to invest in youth."