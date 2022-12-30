ANGOLA – Blackhawk Christian knocked West Noble from the ranks of the unbeatens on Friday, winning 71-58 at the inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine University’s MTI Center.
Wayne (8-1) stretched its winning streak to five games with two wins, beating Fairfield 64-50 and Marquette Catholic 70-53 in games that started just three hours apart.
North Side (6-4) opened its day with a 58-40 win over Fairfield seven-point fourth-quarter lead in the showcase’s final game and lost 62-58 to Michigan City.
Northrop (2-7) dropped both its games – 60-53 to Marquette Catholic in the first game of the day and 64-45 to Michigan City.
West Noble (7-1) was one of 10 undefeated boys teams in the state heading into Friday, and the Chargers, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, were tied at 16 with Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian (10-1) in the second quarter. But the Braves ended the first half on a 13-1 run, and went into the locker room up 29-17.
“Oh, we battled. We knew we had a great opponent, West Noble is off to a great start,” Blackhawk Christian coach Matt Roth said. “They’ve won a lot of close games. so we wanted to try and avoid a close game, as the last one (a 62-57 overtime loss to North Daviess on Tuesday, which is the only blemish on the Braves’ record) didn’t go our way.”
Chargers senior Austin Cripe scored 13 of his 34 points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to reclaim the lead from the Braves.
“The Cripe kid is phenomenal, I thought he had a great game tonight,” Roth said. “But I thought we made him work pretty hard.
“The game started out pretty slow, and once we found our groove we just put the pedal down and went.”
Blackhawk Christian senior Gage Sefton was nearly as productive as Cripe down the stretch, scoring 18 of his 24 points in the second half. Sophomore Kellen Pickett scored 17 points and senior Josh Furst had 16.
“I feel like we’re a long way from playing our best basketball, which is a great thing as a coach.” Roth said. “We have so much talent that we are able to play a lot of nights where we’re not clicking on all cylinders, but over the next few weeks hopefully we’ll be able to get going, where everything starts to come more naturally.
“When that happens and we’re able to use our depth and our talent that we have from our reserves, that’s when we become really dangerous.”
Junior Jevon Lewis Jr. had a huge day for the Generals, leading the team with 19 points and seven assists in the win over Fairfield (2-6) and then following that up with a 30-point outburst against Marquette Catholic (4-5).
Lewis hit six 3-pointers against the Blazers, including at least one in all four quarters.
Wayne trailed Marquette Catholic 22-19 at the end of the first quarter, but the Generals closed out the first half on an 18-5 run. Senior Monte Smith and sophomore Chase Barnes each finished with 10 points, and sophomore HJ Dillard scored eight.
“Marquette Catholic, they’re very physical, and I like the way our guys responded to it,” Wayne coach Byron Pickens said. “We’re just growing up, I’m proud of what they did. They cared more about defense than offense. And if we’re more selfless on defense than we are on offense, I think we’re going to have success in most games.”
Dillard also recorded a double-double in the first game with 15 points and 12 rebounds and sophomore Preston Comer came close with 10 points and nine rebounds.
North Side junior Brauntae Johnson led the Legends in scoring in both games, putting up 19 points against Fairfield and scoring 28 against Michigan City (7-2). Eugene Young Jr. scored 15 points for the Legends in the losing effort and senior Ivan Hood had eight, but coach Gary Andrews said the team is going to have to find a way to get more scorers involved with Jordan Green out with a torn ACL and Jaxson Fugate sidelined with a broken wrist.
“We played really well at times, I think we played really well in the first game, and in this game until the four or five minute mark in the third quarter, we were controlling the game,” Andrews said after the loss to Michigan City. “I don’t know if we got tired a little bit, we’re not as deep right now. We had to have some other people step up, and we struggled to score a little bit other than Tae, and that hurt us a little bit.
“We needed some others to step up and hit some shots, and we didn’t do it.”