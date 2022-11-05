MUNCIE – The Blackhawk Christian Braves took the dramatic route to win the school's second state volleyball title.
They dropped the first set and the third against the Class A No. 2 Tecumseh Braves (31-5) – and even wobbled a bit late in the fourth set – but came up big in the fifth to win 3-2 (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5) at Ball State's Worthen Arena on Saturday.
After raising the trophy, the Blackhawk Christian players said they were just fine with having a few tense moments along the way to a storybook ending.
"I think this match was so great – the five-set energy, the crowd, it was just amazing," said junior outside hitter Allie Boyer, whose final kill in the fifth set was the 1,000th of her career.
"It feels so amazing, I've been thinking about this moment for so long," said junior middle hitter Abbie Cresse. "When we first started practicing in April, we probably wouldn't have thought that we would make it this far. It's crazy to finally be here and actually win."
The first set began as a back-and-forth affair, and proved to be the most evenly contested game of the match. The two Braves teams were tied nine times in the first, including as late as 15-all, before Tecumseh started to pull away and won 25-21. The Tecumseh Braves had six aces in the first set, including the first point of the match. Katelyn Marx served up four of those aces, including three in a stretch of four points that gave Tecumseh a 7-4 lead.
Tecumseh would have five more aces over the next four sets.
"We realized we definitely needed to pick up our serve receive and our talk – and we knew that if we made a mistake we had to shake it off and move on to the next play," Allie Boyer said.
That's what No. 5 Blackhawk Christian (34-4) did in the second set: The Fort Wayne Braves jumped out to a 7-1 lead, and after a mini-rally by Tecumseh Blackhawk Christian won 14 of 15 points pull ahead 22-6. Tecumseh won the next five points – including back-to-back aces by Jenna Donohoo – and fought off the first two set points, but a kill by junior outside hitter Olivia Martinez closed out the set for Blackhawk Christian, 25-13.
Tecumseh couldn't catch up late in the second but they carried that momentum into the third set. Four kills by Ava Kissel powered the Tecumseh Braves to a 7-1 lead, and Blackhawk Christian never regained control, losing the set 25-12.
"We just knew we worked so hard to get to this point, and we knew we needed to leave it all on the court," Blackhawk Christian coach Anne Boyer said. "We said, win or lose, that's honoring God. When you play for an audience of one, that means playing with all your heart."
With that message fresh on their minds, the Blackhawk Christian Braves won six straight points early in the fourth set to go up 10-4. They seemed to have the set well in hand – and the royal blue and gold crowd was rocking – as they went up 21-9 on a Cresse block. But once again, Tecumseh rallied to win seven of the next eight points, pulling within 23-18, and the Lynnville Braves fought off the first two set points before a Martinez kill gave Blackhawk Christian a 25-20 victory.
This time, Blackhawk Christian didn't allow Tecumseh's rally to carry over into the next set. Three straight blocks gave the Fort Wayne Braves a 6-2 lead and forced Tecumseh to call timeout. Blackhawk Christian won the final six points of the match, including two straight kills by Cresse and back-to-back aces by Emi Wood. In an ending that was fitting for a match won at the net, Martinez and Cresse went up for a block on championship point.
Blackhawk Christian ended the match with 17 total team blocks, and Tecumseh just four.
"We struggled a little bit in the beginning, but man, at the end when it really counted, the girls blocked well. The pressed over that net, lined up with their hitters and did their job," Anne Boyer said. "We knew coming in that that was going to be our biggest key, was our blocking, and the girls did a great job."
Allie Boyer led all players with 17 kills, Abbie Cresse had 11 kills and seven blocks, Delaney Kintz had nine blocks and Leena Leichty had 40 assists.