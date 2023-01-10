Blackhawk Christian last beat Homestead in January of 2018, but on Tuesday the Braves dominated the matchup of Fort Wayne’s two ranked teams, winning 51-27 at Homestead.
“We’re always excited to play them, they always have a great squad every year. Coach (Matt) Roth had us locked in all week,” said Blackhawk Christian senior Gage Sefton. “I think the start we had, where we punched them in the mouth, I think it made them hesitant the rest of the game, and we built on that.”
The Spartans (11-2), who started the week ranked No. 6 in the IBCA and AP Class 4A polls, took a 5-1 lead in the first quarter when senior Kyron Kaopuiki hit a 3-pointer, but that would be his only bucket. The Braves (13-1), who are ranked 14th in the IBCA poll and are No. 2 in the Class 2A AP poll, went on a 7-0 run to take the lead. Junior Will Jamison hit two free throws and senior Grant Leeper had a bucket despite being fouled to give Homestead a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but that advantage was short-lived.
The Braves outscored the Spartans 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 21-11 halftime lead.
Homestead’s only points in the second quarter came from Tucker Day. He added two more baskets in the third, but no other Spartans player converted until late in the third quarter.
By the end of the first half, the visiting Braves fans were so animated that it sounded more like a Blackhawk Christian home game.
Homestead hit 4 of 14 attempts from the field in the first half (28.6%).
“We knew our offense would come, but we knew we had to start on defense,” Sefton said. “They’re such a good offensive team that we knew we had to lock in on defense, and buckets would come, and that’s exactly what happened tonight.
“They have great outside shooting and great bigs, so we had to make sure we had a hand up on their shooters, make sure we rotated and talked. Biggest thing was talking, we worked on that this week. We rotated very well, and everyone was on the same page.”
Homestead came into Tuesday’s game averaging 56.8 points and had not been held under 30 in at least a quarter century, a streak that includes the entire tenures of coach Chris Johnson and the two coaches who preceded him. The 24-point loss is also Homestead’s widest margin of defeat since a 67-34 loss to Bishop Dwenger in January of 2008.
Kaopuiki and Jamison came into the game averaging a combined 35.8 points, but Kaopuiki was held to three and Jamison finished with 12, half of which came at the free throw line. Day and Leeper each scored six.
Sefton led the Braves with 12 points, eight of which came in the first half. Braves junior Isaac Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored all 11 of his points in the second half. Senior Josh Furst scored 10 points, sophomore Kellen Pickett had nine, senior Jimmy Davidson scored six and senior Troy Kelley came off the bench to hit a 3 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s great for the boys,” Roth said. “The seniors, they’ve been through these battles for four years. And so to see them come out and play hard, execute the game plan well, and make plays down the stretch, it was beautiful to watch. I’m really proud of their involvement in the game. They called my only timeout, the players did, so I was able to sit back and watch them do what they do.
“It means the world to the guys. With our schedule, we get to play the best teams around. It’s good for the city.”