MUNCIE – The Blackhawk Braves are Class A state volleyball champions for the second time, beating Tecumseh in five sets at Ball State's Worthen Arena on Saturday.
Blackhawk lost the first and third sets but rallied to force a fifth set, prevailing 21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5.
The match started as a back-and-forth affair and was tied nine times in the first, including as late as 15-all, before Tecumseh pulled away. Blackhawk Christian fought off the first set point with a kill by Olivia Martinez, but Tecumseh closed out the first set 25-21 with a block.
The difference in the first set was serving: Tecumseh recorded six aces, including four by Katelyn Marx, in the first set alone, while Blackhawk Christian had none.
But the second set was all Blackhawk. The Braves jumped out to a 7-1 lead, and after a mini Tecumseh rally Blackhawk reeled off 14 of the next 15 points to go up 22-6. Tecumseh followed that with a 5-0 run, but it was too late for a comeback and Blackhawk claimed the second set 25-13.
Tecumseh's improved play late in the second set carried over to the third. The Tecumseh took a 7-1 lead in the third and never trailed, winning 25-12.
The momentum swings weren't over yet. Though the teams were tied at 4-all early, Blackhawk Christian won nine of the next 10 points to go up 13-5 in the fourth. Blackhawk Christian seemed to have the set well in hand, up 21-9, but Tecumseh again showed some fight late in the set, winning seven of the next eight points to make the score 22-16. Still, Tecumseh couldn't do enough to catch Blackhawk Christian in the fourth, and Martinez closed out the set with a kill to win 25-20 and force a fifth set.
This time, Blackhawk Christian did not hesitate as the fifth set got started. Three straight blocks gave Blackhawk Christian a 6-2 lead and forced Tecumseh to call timeout. Two straight kills by Abbie Cresse put Blackhawk Christian up 12-5 and two straight aces by Emi Wood made the score 14-5 and set up championship point. Martinez and Cresse went up for a block on championship point and the Blackhawk Christian Braves won the fifth set 15-5.
Allie Boyer put on a masterful performance, leading all players with 17 kills. Abbie Cresse had 11 kills and seven blocks, and Delaney Kintz led the state champs with nine blocks. Leena Leichty had 40 assists in the championship effort.
Blackhawk Christian dominated the battle at the net, recording 17 blocks while Tecumseh had just four.
Blackhawk Christian also won a state title in 2016, its only other trip to the championship game.