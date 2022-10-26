Blackhawk Christian’s first experience on the gridiron was a success – a championship success.
The Braves were one of five Indiana schools to participate in a pilot season for 8-man football this fall, and their schedule concluded Saturday with a 40-28 victory over Dugger Union in a title-game matchup between the teams with the best records in the regular season. The Braves finished their inaugural campaign 6-3.
“It’s definitely a pretty cool thing to see just the success we had this year,” Braves coach Brice Bennett said. “And it’s all based on just the drive these guys have; being willing to pick up a new sport and play and play to level where a lot of people are telling us, ‘You should go 11-man because you’d be good enough to play some of the schools that are around here.’ ”
A successful season for the Braves seemed a somewhat distant possibility at the outset of the campaign. There were times during the summer when Bennett worried he wouldn’t draw enough players to fill out a roster and of the 27 players who eventually did come out, only three had previous football experience.
The Braves’ first game was a 67-6 loss to the Tri-State Kings Crusaders, a non-school team based out of the Christian Community Center of Harlan.
“The first game of the season, it was terrible,” said Bennett, who had previous 11-man football coaching experience at Bellmont Middle School. “You could definitely tell that most of my team has never played football before. ... But after that game it was an open-your-eyes wake-up call. Like, hey, we are not good enough to play right now. We gotta get better. Just the mentality changed even at practice. Guys really started to dig in and really started to learn the game.”
Blackhawk followed its opening loss with four consecutive wins and triumphed again, 55-22, in a matchup against Parkview Christian Academy, an Illinois-based team, on the Braves’ Senior Night, the only game they played at Blackhawk Christian. The rest of their “home” games were at Snider, but they garnered significant fan support at both locations.
“(Senior Night) was one of the most packed games I’ve ever seen at Blackhawk,” said sophomore running back and linebacker Gage Bennett, Brice Bennett’s son. “And the games we played at Snider, it was packed full of people. It was amazing to see how many supporters there were for the Blackhawk team, which was just created.”
The Braves entered the championship game having already split a pair of contests against Dugger Union during the regular season. Complicating their gameplan was an injury to the team’s starting quarterback, which forced senior receiver Isaac Alexander, just recovered from a concussion in his own right, behind center for the final game. Alexander had three days to practice at the position.
“I couldn’t believe it, I almost looked coach dead in the eye and said, ‘Are you serious? You’re joking with me, right?’ I could never imagine playing QB for a state championship game,” Alexander said. “Those three days were not pretty, I needed a lot of work. ... Going into the game, I was really nervous and I thought things were going to go really bad for me.”
Alexander, who had never played a high school sport before joining the football team this season, gained confidence “out of nowhere,” he said, after running his first in-game snap at quarterback and went on to run for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
“I don’t even know, honestly for most of the game, it kind of felt like I was blacked out, I just went by instinct, I barely remember what was going on,” he said of his performance. “I just remember I was in the end zone a few times and I kept running with the ball. ... It was amazing (to win the title) easily one of the greatest experiences of my life. I can’t even describe what it was like. It was awesome.”
Not every aspect of the Braves’ first season was ideal – the limited number of teams playing the sport in Indiana meant their games outside of Fort Wayne all involved trips of at least two hours each way – but the program is in a seemingly strong position heading into its first full offseason.
Blackhawk is set to lose six seniors to graduation but should see its ranks swell by 13 players who will be freshmen next year, and Bennett expects to have close to 40 players on the roster in 2023.
Having that many participants will make playing time on an 8-man team somewhat scarce, and a roster that size could, in the coming years, lead the Braves to jump to the IHSAA-sponsored 11-man level.
“We’re leaning toward staying 8-man, but also possibly doing a hybrid season where we start looking for 11-man JV games to play,” said Bennett, though he also noted there is a possibility the Braves join the Allen County Athletic Conference “either next year or the year after,” which would likely lead the team to switch fully to 11-man.
“Just knowing the possibility of being invited to a conference already, it just shows these guys worked so hard, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” the coach said.