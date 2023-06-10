LAFAYETTE – When the Blackhawk Christian baseball team began its season amid frigid April temperatures, the hope, given the youth of the team, was that it would win a sectional championship.
They certainly exceeded that.
On Saturday night, the Braves were only two strong innings away from heading to the Class A state title game. But it wasn't to be.
“They exceeded every expectation we had,” Braves coach Kevin Kinnison said, moments after a 6-4 loss to third-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic in the semistate championship game at Loeb Stadium. “They came in tonight, they fought. It didn’t go our way, but I’m so proud of these guys.”
Paced by opportunistic offense and the wily pitching of sophomore Jake Jackson, the Braves led 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Knights senior Ben Mazur walloped a triple into left-center to tilt things in his team’s favor – it scored four runs in the inning – though there was a smidge of controversy as junior Brinn Robbins got a key walk despite appearing to swing at ball four.
The Braves went down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh, completing a 13-13 campaign that has them already looking as if they’ll be one of northeast Indiana’s top teams next season with only Gage Sefton (who was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and two stolen bases), Reece Tracy (1 for 3 with an RBI) and Isaac Alexander graduating.
“Sports, it’s such a fun thing and you can learn so many life lessons,” Kinnison said. “These games here, they can hurt and they can make you cry when you lose, but they’re way more fun than when you’re playing that game on the first of April when it’s cold out.
“I’d rather play these games every day than I would going back to April, when it’s freezing and you can’t help but feeling it doesn’t really matter or you’re just going through the motions. These are the experiences you can’t replicate, so it’s just fantastic.”
The Braves entered this season with only three returning starters, but next season won’t be as much rebuild as retool and Jackson will be a big part of it. He worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up six hits with three walks. He only struck out two, but they were huge – after the Knights tied it with two runs in the bottom of the third, he sent Mazur and junior Kayden Minnich packing and left two runners stranded in scoring position – and Jackson also converted a key out in the fourth after senior T.J. Bell belted him with a line drive off the shoulder.
“You don’t learn anything on a winning streak. You learn most everything from losing something or something hurting,” Kinnison said. “So you hope this sticks a little bit and I think it will give (Jackson) that little bit of drive when he wants to sleep in. He’s a good kid. They're all good kids.”
Blackhawk Christian freshman Brady Ellington was 2 for 3, and one of four runners stranded in scoring position in the second and third innings when the Braves were trying to build on a 2-0 lead. In the top of the sixth, the Braves took a 4-2 lead on an RBI groundout by junior Jaylen Barnfield and an RBI infield single by sophomore Luke Metzler.
For Lafayette Central Catholic (24-11), which will face Barr-Reeve in the state title game at Victory Field in Indianapolis, junior Keaton Brooks pitched four innings and allowed two runs and four hits, striking out three and walking two. Senior Tyler Fox worked three innings and gave up two runs and two hits, striking out four and walking two. Senior Owen Munn was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
In the morning semistate semifinal, Blackhawk Christian walloped Marquette Catholic 13-1 – a game shortened to only five innings because of the mercy rule – at Loeb Stadium.
“We just came out swinging the bats and that was really good to see out of us,” Braves junior Jayden Barnfield said after that game. “We’d been a lot more timid, taking a lot of pitches early, and today we came out and jumped on a lot of pitches. And that’s what we needed.”
Jayden Barnfield brought in two runs with a triple in the third inning of the semifinal – he pounded it deep into left-center – and the Braves racked up six runs to take an 8-1 lead.
“I didn’t overswing. I just saw it hit the barrel and I just went running,” said Jayden Barnfield, who was 2 for 3 with three RBI as the Braves out-hit the Blazers 11-2.
Blackhawk Christian's pitcher, Metzler, worked the whole game and struck out six. That included a strikeout of freshman Nate Bakota in the second inning that left three Blazers runners stranded.
“Metz threw an absolute gem today,” Jayden Barnfield said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better than that. It was great from him.”
At the plate, Metzler was 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base, then he went 1 for 3 with an RBI in the evening game.