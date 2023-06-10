LAFAYETTE – Blackhawk Christian walloped the Marquette Catholic baseball team 13-1 today – a game shortened to only five innings because of the mercy rule – and advanced to tonight’s Class A semistate championship game at Loeb Stadium.
“We just came out swinging the bats and that was really good to see out of us,” Braves junior first baseman Jayden Barnfield said. “We’d been a lot more timid, taking a lot of pitches early, and today we came out and jumped on a lot of pitches. And that’s what we needed.”
Barnfield brought in two runs with a triple in the third inning – he pounded it deep into left-center – and the Braves racked up six runs to take an 8-1 lead in the semifinal hosted by Lafayette Jefferson.
“I didn’t overswing. I just saw it hit the barrel and I just went running,” said Barnfield, who was 2 for 3 with three RBI as the Braves out-hit the Blazers 11-2.
Blackhawk Christian pitcher Luke Metzler, a sophomore, worked the whole game and struck out six. That included a strikeout of freshman Nate Bakota in the second inning that left three Blazers stranded.
“Metz threw an absolute gem today,” Barnfield said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better than that. It was great from him.”
At the plate, Metzler was 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base.
In the top of the third, Metzler led off with a single, followed by an Aiden Muldoon bunt single, a Gage Sefton two-RBI single, a Reece Tracy RBI single and then Barnfield’s triple. Brady Ellington then brought in another run with a sacrifice fly to rightfield, and the game was essentially out of reach at 8-1.
“I thought we had pretty good focus except for the second inning; we kind of fell apart there (and allowed a run). But that’s understandable because we have a lot of young guys,” Braves coach Kevin Kinnison said. “The nice thing is they got the composure back and we played a little bit better toward the end.”
Muldoon, a junior, was 2 for 2 with three runs, and he walked once and was hit by a pitch. Sefton, a senior, was 2 for 3 with three RBI and a stolen base for the Braves (13-12). Tracy, a senior, was 2 for 3 with a run and three RBI.
For Marquette Catholic (9-10), starting pitcher Jack Gausselin, a senior, worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs and 10 hits, striking out four and walking one.
Blackhawk Christian, which hasn’t won a semistate championship since 2006, will face either Wes-Del or Lafayette Central Catholic at 8 p.m.