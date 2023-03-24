During Wednesday’s pep rally at Blackhawk Christian School, a celebration of the Braves’ third trip to the state finals since 2019, first-year coach Matt Roth said that one of the many things late coach Marc Davidson excelled at was identifying inspirational verses and turning them into meaningful team mottos.
Roth told the crowd that he is not so creative at coming up with motivational phrases, so this year’s motto is borrowed from a worship song called “Firm Foundation.”
Roth was hired in May 2022 just days before Davidson died from renal epithelioid angiomyolipoma, a rare form of cancer. In the months that followed the visitation, Roth said he “could not make it through listening” to that song.
“And then right around the start of the season, it came on, and it just stuck,” Roth said. “That had to be our rock, who we are as a program. One part of it is as basketball players and coaches, we tweak that a little bit to talk about transition defense and maybe our press, some nights. So we put a basketball spin on it.
“But we know, above all things, it’s coming back to who we are and what we represent in our Lord and Savior.”
“Firm Foundation” is an apt choice for a program that maintains so many links to previous teams.
Roth, 33, was an assistant under Davidson nearly a decade ago. Seniors Jimmy Davidson and Gage Sefton are each sons of former Blackhawk coaches, and while the “older brother effect” is literal for some players, like Davidson (the fifth of seven Davidson children) and Josh Furst (younger brother of 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst), Roth said it applies to the entire roster, which grew up under the influence of the 2019 and 2021 state champions.
“We have a brotherhood of believers at Blackhawk,” Roth said. “The guys who graduated in 2019, they love these guys just like I do. They invest in them any time they’re around. They love each other, they share stories, they share memories. And they don’t back away from the banter.”
Blackhawk Christian’s success on the court predates Davidson – the Braves regularly made long tournament runs under Gary Merrell, reaching the state title game in 2004 then the regional final under Jay Sefton in 2010 – but much of the Braves’ current culture has been molded by the strongman competitor who took over the program in 2013.
“His handprints, his footprints are all over this facility,” Roth said. “Every time someone drops a weight in the weight room, you just think about him. He represented the Lord so well, shared his testimony so well. And what he was as a basketball coach, I learned so much about how to love and invest in these kids.
“No doubt, he is in my mind every step of the way.”
As the son of a former coach, Sefton has been watching Blackhawk Christian for most of his life.
“Coach Davidson and lots of past coaches have helped build this culture we have here at Blackhawk, one of those coaches being my dad, too,” Sefton said.
“I’ve been blessed to be coached by my dad and coach Davidson. And with coach Roth, keeping that firm foundation going, that motto has been huge all year. Our firm foundation is ultimately the Lord, but like coach said, he takes that and translates it to basketball, like rebounding and dominating the small key.”
At Blackhawk Christian, the admiration for basketball stars begins young. Before their pep rally in front of their peers Wednesday, the Braves held a separate rally for the elementary students who are, if anything, more enthusiastic fans than their high school peers.
“I’ve gotta go with the elementary – I’ve never heard louder chants than that,” Josh Furst said. “They were electric in there.”
But Sefton said that past generations of Braves never let the adoration or accolades go to their heads, and the current team at Blackhawk Christian isn’t about to break that trend.
“I think the biggest thing about all those great players that we’ve had here at Blackhawk is that they were super humble,” Sefton said. “I think that’s translated to our team this year. No one cares who gets the credit.
“I got to play with Caleb (Furst), he modeled that well. Zane (Burke) modeled that.”
Josh Furst offered a similar explanation of his most important lessons from the classes that came before him.
“I’d probably say just being selfless,” he said. “We can’t just look to our own interests, we have to do whatever it takes to get the victory at the end of the day. Whatever that means for each player on the team, we just have to play our role best that we can.
“When we do that, we set ourselves up for success.”