Blackhawk dive coach Arianna Werling wrapped her arms around assistant coach Chris Giant and tugged Giant toward the pool a few feet away. After a moment of mild protest, Giant let herself be led to the edge of the water and then she and Werling jumped into the pool together, a passing-of-the-torch moment for a Fort Wayne City Dive dynasty.
"That was really special," Werling said of going into the water with Giant, who led Blackhawk for nearly four decades before stepping down to assist Werling, a Leo graduate, this year. "It was like old and new together."
Giant led Blackhawk to five consecutive City Dive Meet titles to end her run as head coach, capturing the big trophy in 2017, 2018 and 2019, 2021 and 2022, sandwiched around the 2020 cancellation of the meet because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday at Helen P. Brown Natatorium, Werling coached Blackhawk to a sixth straight crown as her team scored 226 points to 217 for runner-up Pocahontas, a nail-biter which came less than two weeks after those teams had finished in a dead heat in a dual meet.
"I'm very proud of them," Werling said of her charges. "I'm very happy because ... I really wanted to say, 'Oh my gosh, I won City my first year as the dive coach.' But that wasn't a me thing, it was everything Chris has done for the team and then the whole program that everybody at Blackhawk runs, parents, everything. They love Blackhawk and that's why our team is the way it is, it's why we have so many divers.
"So I don't think I can take credit for what we did. ... I'd like to think I helped. I'm just really excited."
Glen Aqua took third place in the meet with a score of 104, Arlington Park was fourth with 97, Orchard Ridge had 53, Sycamore 35 and Fort Wayne Country Club six.
The first day of the meet Friday was held outdoors at Glen Aqua's pool after the storms which ripped through Fort Wayne on Thursday knocked out power at HPB Natatorium.
After the relocated first day of competition, which featured the 13-14 age group and the 15-and-up divers, Pocahontas led Blackhawk by close to 50 points.
Blackhawk roared back on Saturday's Day 2 thanks to banner performances from a group of 8-and-under girls, including Becca Sellhorn, plus an excellent showing from 10-year-old Isaac Glassley, among a multitude of others. The performance of the 8-and-under group specifically points to Blackhawk's run of success extending into the future.
Meanwhile, Pocahontas came agonizingly close to an overall championship for the second consecutive year, falling nine points shy of its rival after coming up just three points short in 2022.
Werling was quick to praise the runners-up, as well.
"Tyler Kaiser is probably one of the best dive coaches I've ever seen," she said of the Pocahontas coach, a former Blackhawk diver who has hugely increased the size of his team in his handful of years leading the program. "He should be proud of what he did and how far he's brought the team. ... If anything I want to say congratulations to Poco for being such a great team."
Diving outdoors
It was late morning Friday, the day the season-capping dive meet was set to begin, when meet director Shawn Sollenberger was informed HPB Natatorium had no power and would not be ready to host the competition that day, which was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Sollenberger, the coach at Glen Aqua, and his wife, Carrie Sollenberger, Glen Aqua's treasurer, scrambled to reorganize the meet at their home pool with just a few hours to spare.
"It was the most chaotic moment of my life," Werling said. "We sent out six emails and 30 text messages to every single person that was diving and then we called every parent like, 'It's at Glen Aqua.' ... If it was me and I had to put in place everything, I don't think I could have done that. On three hours' notice, Shawn and Carrie put on the hugest dive meet of the season at their pool. It was very stressful, but they made it seem like, 'Oh, you know, this is no biggie, whatever, we just do this every day.'"
The meet got underway about an hour late, around 5 p.m., in order to give all of the divers a chance to adequately warm up (Glen Aqua has only one each of the 1-meter and 3-meter dive boards, while HPB has two of each), but the first day otherwise went smoothly. Some of the 15-and-up competitors at the end of the day were diving in semi-darkness, an unexpected development as Glen Aqua is outdoor and HPB is indoors.
Arlington Park coach Matthew Hayward, a Concordia graduate, said he saw the Sollenbergers' son, Josh Sollenberger, a two-time USA Juniors national champion in 2019 and 2021, look over at his father before a dive Friday and say, "I can't see," before completing a dive which earned him a bevy of superlative scores, including 10s, from the judges.
Warm-up
Josh Sollenberger and Arlington Park diver Amelia Rinehart, a Snider student who was the runner-up in the IHSAA state 1-meter dive competition as a sophomore in February, will compete in the USA Diving Junior National Championships in the coming week in Mission Viejo, California. That meet is outdoors, meaning the pair was able to use Friday's detour as extra practice for the conditions in which their next meet will be held.
"It went pretty well, a couple of my dives were a little shaky, but I was overall happy with it," Rinehart said of her performance Friday. "I feel a little more prepared (for Junior Nationals). ... I was definitely nervous (when the meet got moved Friday), definitely a little shocked because we don't get to do much outdoors.
"I had to know that I know how to do the dive, I know where to come out of the dive and weather and outside shouldn't affect me."
Rinehart was back Saturday, working as an assistant coach with Arlington Park as an assistant coach for the second year. Hayward gave her high marks for her coaching ability, as well, noting that she took over the team while he was in Canada for a couple of weeks during the summer and Arlington Park made dramatic improvements during that period.
"It felt great, it was nice to know I could run the team on my own and that I could help the divers without more assistance and it was a lot of fun," she said of her stint as interim head coach. "It was definitely a little nerve-wracking because I had to prove myself and prove I could, but after I got going, it was a little more smooth rolling."
"She whipped that team into shape," Hayward added.