After an unprecedented 2021 campaign that ended with the first regional championship in school history, Eastside head coach Todd Mason insists that his squad consisted of much more talent than quarterback Laban Davis, who earned North MVP honors in the IFCA North-South All-Star Game and who is continuing his career at Saint Francis.
Take a quick poll of other Northeast Corner Conference coaches, and they’ll confirm that fact. Namely, it’s Davis’ running mate in the Blazers’ backfield last fall, Dax Holman.
“I don’t think anyone’s better than him,” Garrett coach Chris DePew said of the senior running back.
Churubusco coach Paul Sade said, “He’s a powerful runner, but he has enough wiggle. ... The fact that he can move in the open field and run through people makes him a formidable opponent.”
Angola coach Andy Thomas praised Holman’s work on defense as well.
“I certainly can’t argue with (Sade and DePew), and he’s tremendous as a linebacker as well,” Thomas said.
A stalwart in the offensive backfield as well as in the middle of an Eastside defense that held six opponents to six or fewer points and kept all 14 opponents in the Blazers’ semistate run under 20, Holman gives Mason a tremendous starting point.
“Dax is the most complete football player I’ve ever coached, and he’s one of the smartest,” Mason said. “He could play any position offensively or defensively. That’s just a product of him understanding the game. I’m just saying mentally, he’s as good as I’ve ever had.
“You add the physicality, and he is a monster. He’s one of my favorites I’ve ever coached. If he ever wants to coach this game at some point, he’ll be a darned good one, too.”
That mentality, the understanding of every position, will provide Mason tremendous opportunity to get Holman the ball in myriad ways, as the coach plans to deploy Holman at fullback, tailback and tight end as the Blazers switch to more two-back sets this fall.
“He knows what all these positions need to do, and that’s very rare for a high school kid,” Mason said.
That versatility will likely cause some fitful moments for others within the NECC.
“He has a lot of years starting under his belt in a familiar system, and he seems pretty tenacious,” DePew said. “He just does a lot for them.”
And Holman – or Briar Munsey, or new quarterback Carson Jacobs, or whoever else gets the ball in the Blazers’ run game – will benefit from an offensive line that returns the likes of Dane Sebert (6-3, 275 pounds), a player who did what very few could last year – handled All-State lineman Hunter Bianski of Churubusco.
“(Sebert is) a freak of an athlete,” Mason said. “His strength numbers are unbelievable, and his nastiness does not go unnoticed. He’s going to do nothing but continue to develop, and we’re excited about that. It’s obvious we’re going to run the ball behind him, and we expect him to do some nice things.”