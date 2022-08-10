While the region fell short of qualifying a team for the IHSAA boys soccer state finals last fall for just the second time in the past six seasons, several outstanding returning players and squads could see the Summit City represented in Indianapolis once again in 2022.
PlayersSaed Anabtawi, Canterbury: After earning All-State honors as a sophomore in the 2020 season, Anabtawi was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American squad last fall.
Namik Mehic, Northrop: Mehic played a pivotal role in his freshman season for the SAC champion Bruins, scoring 10 goals as Northrop swept the league in the regular season.
Carric Joachim, DeKalb: A bright spot for a Barons squad that finished 9-7 a year ago, Joachim scored a team-high 21 goals as a junior. The now-senior stands as the region’s top returning goal scorer, tying for 38th-best in the state last year.
Carlos Cuadrado, Huntington North: As a junior, Cuadrado burst onto the scene for the Vikings in his first year on varsity, potting a team-high 16 goals for a squad that finished 17-2.
Noah VanPuffelen, Warsaw: A 16-goal scorer in 2021, VanPuffelen paced the Tigers in scoring as a sophomore.
TeamsNorthrop: Last fall, the Bruins finished perfect in SAC play for the first time since 2016, advancing to the Class 3A regional finals before falling to eventual state champion Noblesville.
Bishop Dwenger: The Saints nearly felled SAC champion Northrop in the regular season, falling 9-8 in a penalty-kick shootout. Dwenger won a Class 2A regional championship in 2021.
Canterbury: Despite a school population of about 250 students, making it the 330th-largest high school in the state, the seven-time state champion and 10-time state finalist Cavaliers advanced to the Class 2A regional championships last season.
Huntington North: The Vikings swept the NE8 for the first time in 2021, winning their second league title since joining the conference prior to the 2015 season.
Warsaw: The Tigers rebounded in a major way from a disappointing one-win campaign in 2020 that included an 0-5-1 mark in NLC play, finishing 6-0-1 against conference opponents last fall to win the league title.
StorylinesCan Concordia return to the top: The Cadets won 12 matches last fall, a great year for many squads but the lowest win total for Concordia since 2016. With eight players returning that saw action in at least 12 games in 2021, the Cadets will look to challenge SAC stalwarts Northrop and Dwenger for the conference title.
Eagles ready to fly: Following a 14-win season and a runner-up finish in the NE8 last fall, Columbia City lost just five players to graduation and returns 41 goals, including its top two scorers in seniors Griffin Plaehn (13 goals) and Elijah Hochstetler (12).
Loading up in Ligonier: West Noble lit up the scoreboard in 2021, averaging an even 5.0 goals per match (105 goals in 21 matches) in finishing 16-5 against a tough schedule. While the Chargers will miss Henry Torres and his 131 career goals, Bradyn Barth (12 goals in 2021) headlines what looks like another talented West Noble roster.
Pandemic delaying Success Factor reclassification: With the IHSAA delaying reclassification for a year because of COVID-19, Canterbury will remain in Class 2A for at least one more season after earning a classification point by nature of its sectional championship in 2021.
Powerful pair of Cavaliers: In addition to Anabtawi, a first-team ISCA All-State selection last fall, Canterbury returns midfielder Donovan Doolittle, a third-team choice in 2021, to face an always-rigorous schedule.