Despite multiple record-breaking performances, the Carroll boys swimming team came up just short of a title at the South Side Sectional on Saturday, finishing 13 points behind title-winning Homestead.
But this weekend could be the Chargers’ time to shine: Carroll senior Adam McCurdy comes into the state finals with the fastest 200 individual medley time recorded at any sectional in the state at 1:47.32. He is also seeded second in the 100 breast with a time of 55.20, just 0.01 of a second off Carmel junior Brandon Malicki.
McCurdy took fourth in the 200 IM at last year’s state finals – with a time nearly two seconds slower than his sectional-winning performance a week ago – and was seventh in the 100 butterfly.
Carroll could also finish off the meet with a bang as the Chargers come in with the best time in the 400 free relay in 3:07.88.
“I think we’ll be in a good position, all our relays should be doing pretty well down there,” Carroll coach John Gibson said.
In addition to the 400 relay, Carroll is seeded fourth in the meet-opening 200 medley relay in 1:32.46 – 0.18 of a second ahead of Homestead – and 11th in the 200 free relay.
The Chargers can also hope to see senior Owen Dankert in the championship finals – he’s seeded eighth in the 200 free in 1:41.24 and fifth in the 500 in 4:31.48, while sophomore Mason Crews comes in with the eighth-fastest time in the 500. Chargers junior Evan Bushong comes into the prelims 12th in the 100 back.
If any of the Chargers win an event, they will be the first to do so since Carroll senior Tristan DeWitt became the 100 butterfly state champion in 47.07 in 2020.
The state meet preliminaries, which will again be held at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis, start at 6 p.m. today. The championship and consolation finals are 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Chargers were fifth at last year’s state finals with 147 points while Homestead tied for 33rd with 11. Wawasee was 38, Warsaw tied for 39th and Norwell placed 41st.
Although not as dominant as their girls, the Carmel boys have won eight consecutive state titles and 11 of the last 13. Last year, the Greyhounds beat runner-up Zionsville by 134 points.
Homestead has 11 entries at this year’s state finals. In addition to the three relay teams, the Spartans had two freshmen qualify in individual events.
“I’m excited to see what some of the younger swimmers can do with the leadership of the older swimmers carrying them to the finish,” Homestead coach Chris Knoblauch said. “We have 11 different swims, so I’m excited to watch them all do as well as the girls did. On the girls side, everyone made it back on Saturday (to the consolation or championship finals), and that will be our goal again.”
Homestead is the top local entry in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:24.58, just 0.01 of a second behind second-seeded Carmel.
Freshman Hayden Lynam is seeded fifth in the 100 free with a time of 46.31, and he’s also seeded seventh in the 200 IM while fellow Homestead freshman Logan Poswinski is 12th.
Homestead junior Owen Lindsay, is seeded seventh in the 100 fly in 50.23 and 11th in the 50 free in 21.14. Homestead senior Joseph Hammes is 13th, two spots behind Lindsay in the 50 free, and Thomas Hill is entered in two events, the 200 free and the 500 free.
Other locals with a good chance of reaching Saturday’s finals include Warsaw senior Ian Wihebrink, who is seeded 14th in the 100 breast in 57.27 and 15th in the 50 free at 21.55. Wawasee junior Nathan Harper is seeded 15th in the 100 back in 52.20, and Wawasee is seeded 23rd in the 400 free relay.
Norwell has five entries in the state finals, including the 200 and 400 free relays.
Four locals will also be participating in the diving competition, which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Warsaw senior Jayce Sawyer won the Mishawaka Diving Regional on Tuesday with a score of 411.80 points. His freshman teammate Ian Parrott took the eighth and final qualifying place with 342.75 points.
Over in the Fishers Regional, which was also held Tuesday, Homestead sophomore Thomas Davis qualified for the state finals by finishing sixth with 369.75 points, and Carroll senior Adam Carr was eighth with 352.25.
This is the first time at the state finals for all four divers; in 2022, Homestead senior Brendan Waite was the only local diver to make it, finishing 12th.
Danville junior Holden Higbie scored 535.75 points to win last year’s diving competition, but he is not in the finals field this year.