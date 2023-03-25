INDIANAPOLIS – At halftime of Saturday's Class 2A state championship game, Blackhawk Christian trailed No. 1 Linton-Stockton by 11, a gap which existed mostly because of a phenomenal first half from Miners guard Joey Hart, who poured in 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting before the break.
Hart, a Central Florida signee and one of the leading candidates for this year's Mr. Basketball honor, knocked in back-to-back long, contested 3s over Braves guard Gage Sefton just before the half to give him as many points as Blackhawk's entire team in the first two quarters.
At halftime, Blackhawk coach Matt Roth made a change, putting lanky 6-foot-8 sophomore Kellen Pickett on Hart and switching Sefton on to Linton-Stockton's other high-scoring guard, Logan Webb. The move worked exactly the way Roth envisioned as Pickett held Hart to five points on 1 for 14 from the field in the second half and the third-ranked Braves roared back to win 52-45, capturing their third state championship in the last four tournaments.
"Gage worked his tail off and Hart made a bunch of tough shots in the first half, some deep 3s," Roth said. "So we threw Kellen at him, 6-8, he would argue 6-9, wing defender, threw the length at him. And that freed Gage up to pursue more rebounds as he was able to get off of Webb a little bit and go pursue that (ball) and he made some great plays."
The second-half performances of Pickett and Sefton were part of a larger lockdown effort for the Braves on defense in the final 16 minutes. After Linton-Stockton shot 34.6% from the field in the first half and 5 for 9 from 3-point range – Hart was 4 of 5 – the Braves held the Miners to just 14.8% shooting after halftime and a 1-for-13 effort from 3-point range. The top-seeded team in the state had one field goal in a 14:54 stretch spanning the end of the third quarter, during which the Braves embarked on a 23-6 run.
"We started playing like ourselves," Braves guard Jimmy Davidson said. "I saw their second half, they were 4 of 27 from the field. That's the way we guard and the way we rebound. So it was getting back to our true selves. The first half, we were a little out of sorts, but that second half we played like we know how to play and the results came."
Added Roth: "That second half, we locked in defensively. I thought our guys were all in unison, they were moving well, they were talking, our gap help was phenomenal and we contested, we made them shoot tough shots."
The cohesiveness in the second half was in large part a result of a concerted effort from the Braves' senior captains – Sefton, Davidson and forward Josh Furst – to keep their team acting with one mind. The team huddled even more than it usually does in the second half and remained "close-knit," in Sefton's words.
"That helped us stay composed through the end and make a run there," the guard said.
Pickett's second-half effort on defense was part of an excellent all-around game for the emerging Division I prospect. With Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh watching from the sidelines, Pickett scored 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists and added a block and a steal in addition to his excellent showing against Hart.
"He's a great player, he made a lot of tough shots," Pickett said. "It was exciting to guard the best player. I was ready for the challenge, just had to step up and help the team.
"It's just stepping up when the team needed me. Today was the day I needed to step up. We've got guys stepping up on different nights, so just being ready whenever."
Pickett appeared with the Braves' three senior captains at the postgame press conference. Roth, a former IU basketball player, declared his sophomore "a big part of the reason why we're here."
Pickett's work on Hart gave Sefton the opportunity to make one of the game's bigger plays. With less than a minute left and Blackhawk in front 45-40, Webb missed a 3-pointer. There was a scramble for the rebound and as the ball began to float out of bounds, Sefton grabbed it, turned and, in midair, hurled it off of the closest Miner to secure the ball for the Braves, the last in a series of 50-50 battles won by the Braves after halftime.