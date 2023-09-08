LEO-CEDARVILLE – The New Haven football team showed its explosiveness – on both sides of the ball – but perhaps more than anything, its stick-to-itiveness came to the forefront Friday night.
In a game that ended in a 42-41 Bulldogs overtime victory, cemented when a Leo extra-point attempt sailed barely wide, New Haven built an early three-touchdown lead, endured a bevy of terrific plays by the Lions that got them back into the game, and shrugged off penalty flags galore.
For the first time since 2018, the Bulldogs have defeated the Lions.
And for the first time since 2017, the Bulldogs are 4-0.
“It starts in practice. We’re just building great practice habits, great game habits and practice habits, and our coach pushes us to our limits every day,” said the Bulldogs’ Mylan Graham, who was one of the many heroes in a celebratory postgame atmosphere on the field.
“We just come ready to play.”
Graham caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime – it was his third touchdown catch of the game – and the Ohio State recruit felt right then that the night would end in victory.
Mylan Graham in OT. New Haven leads 42-35.
He was correct.
“When I caught that ball, in my head, I knew we won this game,” he said.
Most everyone else was less sure, especially after Leo’s Anthony Nicklow followed Graham’s touchdown with a 2-yard touchdown run of his own in what was a 3½-hour marathon of a game.
It wasn’t until the extra-point attempt by Riley Stewart sailed barely wide that the raucous New Haven fans could finally celebrate a wild night that saw 13 penalties – seven for New Haven, six for Leo, all totaling 103 yards – and a victory sealed at 10:15 p.m.
“This means a lot,” Graham said. “It means more than I can even describe. We’ve been practicing for a moment like this the whole summer, the whole offseason, every day at practice. This means a lot to us and we can’t wait to go celebrate it.”
Graham caught eight passes for 145 yards, including a 65-yard catch on the first drive that helped propel the Bulldogs to an early 20-0 lead. His teammate, Ajani Washington, caught a touchdown on the second drive and finished with seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.
And New Haven quarterback Donovan Williams completed 15 of 27 passes for 254 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for a touchdown.
“We’ve just got to build off this. This game means nothing now. Now we’re on to next week,” Graham said. “We’re just going to keep practicing hard and building good habits.”
Leo’s comeback began on the shoulders of Kaden Hurst, who returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to cut its deficit to 20-7, then followed that with a 12-yard touchdown run with 7:51 remaining in the second quarter.
Kaden Hurst has scored again and Leo's deficit is now 20-14.
New Haven went up 28-14 when Aaron Hoffer returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown and got a Tre Bates run for a 2-point conversion.
The teams then exchanged touchdowns – Leo’s Brett Fuller scored from 33 yards out and New Haven’s Williams dashed in from five yards out – and it seemed as if the Bulldogs were headed for victory.
Except, the Lions started pulling out all the stops.
They converted a hook-and-lateral play for a 74-yard touchdown – Leo’s Kylar Decker completed a pass to Hurst, who lateraled it to Brock Schott – and a 42-yard touchdown pass from Decker to Landin Hoeppner, which was followed by a Hoeppner interception, sending the game to overtime.
That’s where the Williams-to-Graham connection paid its biggest dividend yet and sent the Lions to a 2-2 record.
For the Lions, Decker completed 13 of 32 passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Schott had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Both teams’ running backs excelled; New Haven’s Bates rushed for 158 yards and Leo’s Fuller rushed for 104 and a touchdown.
Washington had a interception for the Bulldogs that atoned for a couple of early gaffes – a fumble and a ball that was ripped out of his hands by Leo’s Connor Arnold for an interception.
New Haven’s James Hardy IV and Bates also picked off passes.