While Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson has received more praise for his play this fall, Concordia’s Landon Kaschinske showed his stuff on Friday in the Cadets’ 29-22 victory over the Generals at Zollner Stadium.
Kaschinske rushed for 229 yards on 29 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, adding a pair of two-point conversions for Concordia (3-4, 3-4 SAC).
SNIDER 48, NORTHROP 0: At Spuller Stadium, the Panthers racked up 48 points on just 31 offensive plays. Uriah Buchanan recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown for Class 5A No. 3 Snider (6-1, 6-1 SAC), while Northrop (1-6, 1-6) remains winless in the regular season against the Panthers since 1990.
NORTH SIDE 43, SOUTH SIDE 8: At Chambers Field, Bohde Dickerson completed 18 of 23 passes for 290 yards and six touchdowns for 5A No. 7 North Side (5-2, 5-2 SAC). South Side (0-7, 0-7) lost its fifth straight Totem Pole Game.
COLUMBIA CITY 42, EAST NOBLE 19: In Kendallville, the Eagles beat the Knights for the first time since 2010. Justice Goree had two touchdowns for Columbia City (6-1, 5-0 NE8), and Tyson Reinbold had two for East Noble (3-4, 2-3).
NORWELL 62, DEKALB 14: In Ossian, the 3A No. 4 Knights allowed zero rushing yards to stay perfect. Lleyton Bailey’s nine completions totaled 322 yards and four touchdowns for Norwell (7-0, 5-0). Tegan Irk’s touchdown pass late in the second quarter brought DeKalb (2-5, 1-4) within 17-14.
LEO 41, HUNTINGTON NORTH 6: In Leo-Cedarville, Kylar Decker completed 10 of 13 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (5-2, 4-1 NE8). Luke Teusch ran for a game-high 177 yards for the Vikings (2-5, 1-4).
SOUTH ADAMS 49, JAY COUNTY 27: In Portland, Owen Wanner’s seven-touchdown night (four passing, three rushing) powered the Class 1A No. 9 Starfires (5-2, 2-2 ACAC).
HERITAGE 31, BLUFFTON 20: In Bluffton, the Patriots trailed 20-6 with 4:59 left in the first half before scoring the game’s final 25 points. Kobe Meyer threw for 117 yards and ran for 113 for Heritage (4-3, 3-1 ACAC), while Braxton Betancourt passed for 185 yards for Bluffton (4-3, 3-2).
CHURUBUSCO 42, CENTRAL NOBLE 0: In Churubusco, the Eagles (5-2, 3-1 NECC Small Division) held the Cougars (2-5, 2-1) to minus-26 yards of offense in the first half.
EASTSIDE 62, FREMONT 8: In Butler, the Blazers extended their win streak over the Eagles to 13 thanks to 114 rushing yards on just eight carries by Carsen Jacobs. Eastside (5-2, 3-0 NECC Small Division) averaged 10.6 yards per carry on 27 rushing attempts. Fremont (2-5, 0-3) lost its fifth straight.
WEST NOBLE 7, LAKELAND 6: In LaGrange, the Chargers stopped a two-point conversion try with 23 seconds left to escape with a win. Drew Yates’ second-quarter rushing touchdown held up for West Noble (6-1, 3-1 NECC Big Division).
ANGOLA 28, MISHAWAKA MARIAN 0: In Mishawaka, Tyler Call rushed for two touchdowns as the Hornets (5-2).
GARRETT 28, FAIRFIELD 6: In Benton, Robert Koskie’s 119 rushing yards and two scores gave the Railroaders (1-6, 1-2 NECC Big Division) their first win.
WARSAW 36, WAWASEE 0: In Syracuse, the Tigers won the ‘W’ Trophy for the eighth straight year. German Flores-Ortega rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns for Warsaw (5-2, 2-2 NLC). David Anderson had seven tackles for the Warriors (1-6, 1-4).