It takes a unique situation for a freshman boy to make a splash in the SAC.
In the case of Concordia point guard Ajani Washington, now a junior, his breakout freshman year was made possible by his undeniable talent and some serious gaps in the rest of the Cadets roster.
“That was the year we had a lot of holes in our classes in between, didn’t really have a point guard, and he stepped in right away,” Concordia coach Phil Brackmann said last week. “And you could just tell that he was ready to go as a freshman. And that’s what all the coaches mentioned when we started playing, they were like, ‘Who’s this kid? Is he really a freshman? Where did he come from?’ Took a little bit of heat for putting a freshman on the varsity team and cutting some older kids for it, but you could tell that he was going to be that good.”
Life with a hotshot freshman and more freshmen and sophomores than seniors didn’t always go smoothly for the Cadets, something Washington readily acknowledges these days. Concordia won just eight games in 2020-21, going 8-15, and just two of those came against SAC opponents.
“I was really immature. My first practice, me and the seniors got into it. As a freshman on varsity, I thought I was hot stuff, and I got humbled really quickly. As the season went by, we got trust, and I learned from those guys,” Washington said of the four seniors he played with as a freshman. “When I got here, I thought I was already better than them. And I think that’s where a lot of our heads roughed up. And I had to realize that they wanted it just as bad as I did.”
Brackmann said that Washington needed some time to adjust to the pace of the high school game, but he still had a few brilliant performances that season, including a 27-point effort in a win over Bishop Luers and 32 points scored against Norwell.
He helped the Cadets beat Woodlan 75-60 with a double-double in the first round of the sectional tournament, scoring 16 points with 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals. Washington put up a season-high 36 points against Bishop Dwenger in the next round of the tournament, but the Cadets still fell 66-57.
Even though the team often struggled in conference play, Concordia senior shooting guard David Speckhard looks back on that season fondly.
“We all kind of knew and understood that we’d be really good in a couple years, we saw the potential. Going to practice every day was definitely working towards a goal, there was a lot of work ethic, and we were all just excited for this year,” Speckhard said. “It adds to our practices this year, looking back on that year.”
After winning just two conference games in 2020-21, few observers expected Concordia to factor into the SAC race last year. But Washington said the Cadets themselves knew better: They won their first four conference games, practically guaranteeing they would end up in the top half of the conference. They finished with a 6-3 record in the SAC (13-12 overall), and two of those losses, to Snider and Northrop, were by three points each.
“Last season was fun, because I don’t think people expected us to be too good, but we all had an understanding that we could be good and reach some of our goals,” Speckhard said. “And it was just the battling, I think, that was the best part for us, is that every game, no matter what the score was, we kept fighting. And that won us some games, and that kept us in some close games.”
Washington averaged 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds as a sophomore, and last year his classmate Cole Hayworth also broke out, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals.
“First of all, off the floor he has matured and gotten better since his freshman year as far as his academics and his behavior, just taking things a little bit more seriously as far as a leader in that way,” Brackmann said of Washington. Speckhard averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds and Alan Ter Molen scored just under five points a game. And the best news for the Cadets: everyone who played last year is back, a year older and (hopefully) better, this season.
“We had many close games, and the lack of experience really held us down,” Washington said.
And after being the young spoilers last season, Washington has five seniors to play for this year as an SAC title and a playoff run are no longer unrealistic goals.
“It’s the complete opposite of last year, we wanted to surprise people,” Washington said. “Now we need to surprise ourselves.”