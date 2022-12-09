Avery Cook’s first free throw, taken with no time remaining on the clock, was a perfect swish that cut Concordia’s deficit to one point.
The second hit the front of the rim, rolled to the backboard, then gently bounced in the net. Tie game.
The third passed through the net with barely a ripple. Concordia 52, Carroll 51.
Cook turned the instant the shot fell and was mobbed by his teammates, then the front rows of the Concordia student section, and then the Cadets’ cheerleaders and still more fans. Senior David Speckhard tossed the ball into the air in celebration, and in his exuberance threw it so hard it bounced off a ceiling tile and back down to the newly dedicated Eugene Parker Court.
“I didn’t play a very good game, and I knew I had to do something for the team, so that’s what I tried to do, and we pulled it out,” Cook said in a postgame interview as a schoolmate surreptitiously placed a paper crown on his head.
With just 9.6 seconds left on the clock, it seemed like Carroll (2-1, 0-1 SAC) might be the one to win it at the free throw line. Up 51-49, junior guard Jaxon Pardon – whose old-fashioned 3-point play gave the Chargers a 48-47 lead minutes earlier – missed his first free throw, then watched as the second hit the front of the rim, bounced to the backboard and rolled once all the way around the inside of the rim before popping out and into the arms of Concordia’s Alen Ter Molen.
The Cadets (3-1, 1-0 SAC) called timeout to draw up a play with 6.9 seconds to play, but Ajani Washington, who was being guarded by Pardon, could not get an open shot, so Concordia called another timeout with two ticks to go.
On their second try, Cook inbounded the ball to Ter Molen, but Pardon poked the ball away, and Cook was able to pick it up off the ground. With no time to waste, Cook attempted an off-balance 3-pointer, making contact with Pardon as he did.
“Alan says, I’m going to give it back to you, you’re going to be open,” Cook said. “I knew that if I got him in the air and I could get into him, he would most likely foul me.”
Concordia coach Phil Brackmann described Cook as “made of steel.”
“He’s a goofy guy when he’s off the court, but when he’s on the court it is dead serious,” Brackmann said. “I have complete confidence in him knocking three free throws down, because he’s just a tough kid.”
Washington also hit two key free throws with 25.8 seconds left, which cut Carroll’s lead at 51-47 down to two points. Those points from the charity stripe ended a 13-2 run by the Chargers, who never led by more than four points in the tightly contested game.
Washington and Speckhard each scored 10 points for the Cadets, and Joe Tapp and Cole Hayworth scored eight apiece. Ter Molen had six, and Cook finished with five. Fittingly, his other two points came on a trip to the free throw line in the first quarter.
Jaiyre Sampson and Pardon each scored 13 points for Carroll.
The game was held after a ceremony dedicating the renovated court to Eugene Parker, a 1974 Concordia graduate who would go on to star on the Purdue basketball team and then serve as a sports agent to NFL stars such as Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson. A member of the Concordia Athletic and Indiana Basketball Halls of Fame, he was represented at the ceremony by his family and friends. He died of kidney cancer in 2016.