INDIANAPOLIS – The first time the Canterbury girls soccer team took on Park Tudor this season, the Panthers dominated, winning by six goals.
“It was not our best game,” Canterbury senior Hannah Eilers said.
But that was not the same Cavaliers team as the one that took the field against Park Tudor on Saturday night in the Class A state championship at Carroll Stadium on the IUPUI campus. For 54 minutes and change, Canterbury hung with the No. 1 team in the class, holding the prolific Panthers without a score and beginning to conjure visions of an enormous upset.
In the game’s final stages, however, Park Tudor reminded everyone why it had been beaten just once all year, finding the net three times on the way to a 3-0 victory and the program’s second state championship in four years. The Panthers outscored their opponents 35-0 in the playoffs.
No. 11 Canterbury (12-9-2) saw its seven-game winning streak snapped and settled for a runner-up finish, its best result since winning back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these ladies, of this team,” first-year Cavaliers coach Chelsea Dourson said. “We are a different team now than we were at the beginning of our season. It’s all because of the work and the effort that these ladies have put in and believing in themselves to come to this level.
“It’s been an honor to be on this field tonight.”
The Cavaliers’ plan to neutralize the Panthers (21-1-1) involved relying heavily on their defense. Through most of the first half, they chased few opportunities in the offensive zone and were content to form a barrier on the edge of the box and try to funnel Park Tudor toward it up the middle.
It was not an unfamiliar approach for Canterbury, which played exceptional defense in the playoffs, so much so the legion of Cavaliers fans in attendance arrived with a ready cheer for defensive stops, screaming “blue wall” en masse each time Canterbury notched a clearance.
“We had a different formation than when we played Park Tudor the first time,” Dourson said. “Really the game plan was for us to make things tighter on our defensive end and shift well with the shape. We knew they were going to switch that ball and look to pass through the middle, and we did a great job of holding them in the first half.”
Canterbury had just one shot in the first half, while Park Tudor racked up 13. Six were shots on goal that were saved by Canterbury sophomore Sofia Carver, who was under pressure most of the night.
“All of our players have grown leaps and bounds and she’s one of them,” Dourson said of Carver. “She had some great saves that kept us alive.”
In the 55th minute, however, Park Tudor’s Dejanae Butler passed across to Katie Hur on the edge of the box. Hur dribbled once to her right and then fired back to the left. Carver got a hand on the ball, but was unable to keep it from finding the corner of the net.
“It was a good play, this is a good team,” Eilers said. “It was definitely hard. Had a little bit of hope we’d be able to bring it back, but we fought, tried our best, it just wasn’t fate.”
The Panthers all but put the game away in the 71st minute, when freshman Lizzie Miller fired a blistering strike from nearly 35 yards away, out of the reach of a leaping Carver and into the top of the net for a 2-0 lead. Gretchen Farley completed the scoring with a tally in the 76th minute.
Park Tudor outshot the Cavaliers 29-2 in all. Carver made nine saves.
Canterbury graduates just two seniors from this team in Eilers and midfielder Isabel Schlabach.
“We put everything out on this field,” Eilers said. “It’s hard as a senior having this be my last game, but I’m so beyond proud of this team having made it to state. This team’s destined for great things and, … I’m so excited to come back next year and watch them win state.”