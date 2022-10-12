PORTLAND – In the sectional semifinals and finals last week, the Canterbury boys soccer team had trouble scoring.
The Class 2A No. 5 Cavaliers (15-1-3) scored one second-half goal against Bellmont and didn’t score the lone goal against Heritage until there were just three seconds left in the second overtime period of the sectional championship.
The Cavaliers had no such problem Wednesday, winning their regional semifinal 6-0 at Jay County (8-6-1). Canterbury will play No. 6 Culver Academies (14-3-1) in the regional final at Norwell at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The Elite Eight – we’ll take that any time, we’re happy with that,” Canterbury coach Greg Mauch said. “I feel like we’re not done yet. We’ve been struggling to score goals, and I thought we scored some quality goals today. We had balls that went through and were properly played, and I was really pleased with the guys tonight.”
In the 19th minute, Canterbury junior midfielder Charles Trent outraced a Jay County defender and scored to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead. Six minutes later, Trent scored again, this time on a strike from the top of the 18-yard box.
That seemed to open the floodgates: Senior midfielder Donovan Doolittle scored at 7:41 in the first half, and then senior forward Abdalla Hammad gave Canterbury a 4-0 lead with 5:41 to go before halftime.
“In recent games I haven’t been making runs inside, and that was my goal for this game, and I think I did that pretty well today. It worked for us and we got some goals,” Hammad said.
A few drops of rain at the end of the first half turned into a downpour at halftime, and showers continued throughout the second half. So did Canterbury’s scoring: Just a few minutes into the second half, Canterbury was awarded a corner kick. The kick was played in to junior defender Zach Kuczek, who passed the ball forward to senior midfielder Jack Najdeski for the goal.
The final goal of the game came with just over four minutes left, when junior midfielder Oliver Mitchell took a free kick from just outside the box, and freshman midfielder Finnian O’Connor redirected it into the goal with a header.
“I thought Oliver Mitchell started a little slow, but he sorted it out very nicely. I thought Jacob Summers had one of his better days,” Mauch said. “Jonah Pasalich did some nice work on the outside back, No. 7 (Levi Muhlenkamp), that kid had some wheels. He stepped up and handled it well.”
CARROLL 4, HARRISON 2: At Carroll, the Chargers (12-4-1) and Raiders (10-8-2) were tied at 1 at halftime, but Carroll outscored Harrison 3-1 in the second half to move on to the Class 3A Kokomo Regional finals. The Chargers will face No. 7 Noblesville (13-3-3) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Carroll goals were scored by Jacob Douglass, Nick Butler, Derek Lanning and Brayden Macy. Sebastian Lopez, Trey Theard and Finn Stafford had assist.
NOBLESVILLE 2, WARSAW 1: At Noblesville, the Millers scored the winning goal on a rebound with just over a minute left. Noblesville took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, but the No. 14 Tigers (15-4-1) pulled even on a free kick by Dennis Hernandez, who sent his shot over a three-man wall and into the net.