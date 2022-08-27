The Canterbury Cavaliers were not happy with Tuesday’s result, a 3-2 loss at Carroll.
And that made Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Bishop Dwenger (1-1) even more encouraging.
“We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made. Tuesday was abysmal in so many ways, and they are now buying in to what they need to do,” Canterbury coach Greg Mauch said. “No one complained to their teammate. No one complained, they just played. They played with confidence and discipline, when discipline has been lacking. And they had it today.”
In a game that was short on scoring chances, Canterbury junior forward Dallas Watson threaded a shot past Saints junior goalkeeper David Anderson with 35:23 to play in the second half, providing the only goal of the game.
“I saw David coming out, and I just tried to put it front post. David is a great goalie, but I got through him,” Watson said.
Mauch said he hopes to see Watson attack the goal like that many more times.
“When Dallas goes to the goal at speed and doesn’t mess around too much, he’s a load. He’s 6-foot-5 1/2, he’s just a big, strong boy,” Mauch said. “He gets himself in trouble when he dances. He went to the goal hard and got rewarded, so hopefully that sinks in.”
Watson said he was glad to get the best of the Saints, ranked eighth in Class 2A, after the teams tied 1-all last season.
“It means a lot. I’ve played with the Dwenger kids since I was growing up, so it felt really good,” Watson said.
Canterbury’s first win of the season also came while the No. 5 Cavaliers (1-1-1) were missing two of their best forwards.
“I felt that we had really good contributions for players who don’t usually play,” Watson said. “We had Jackson Glassley, we had Jacob Summers play out of their minds.”
It was the first shutout of the season for the Cavaliers, who opened the season by drawing 1-1 with Concordia.
“We defended as a unit. Every time one player steps up into a challenge, everyone shifts over. We keep the ball as a unit. We do everything as a solid team, and that’s what helped us a lot,” said senior Canterbury goalie Saed Anabtawi, who was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American as a junior.
Anabtawi thanked his teammates for their effort in the huddle after the match.
“Our first two games, we struggled pretty hard, conceded four goals in those two games, and those mistakes were our fault,” Anabtawi said. “I had to get the team together during the school day a couple days ago, got them together and told them, ‘Hey guys, listen, no one is going to tell us what to do, we’re going to have to take the season by the hand and take it as far as we can.’ So in the huddle, I thanked them, because they listened to me and they worked hard today, and I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates.”
Bishop Dwenger, which opened the season with a 2-1 win over Leo, next plays Tuesday at Carroll.
The Cavaliers will try to put together a winning streak with a home date against Bishop Luers on Wednesday.
“That sparked everything for me,” Anabtawi said. “I’m excited to keep improving with my team, keep building. We were down two of our strong players today, but we managed to come out and compete and get a good result.”