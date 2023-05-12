Homestead and Carroll had split the first two games of their three-game series coming into Thursday night.
Then the Chargers (18-4) took control, shining on defense and capitalizing on some wildness from Spartans starting pitcher Alex Graber, en route to a 6-1 victory and a win in the crosstown series.
The Chargers won Tuesday’s series opener 4-3 while Homestead (11-7) won 4-0 on Wednesday.
“It’s a fun series, three nights in a row against a very good team, so it’s good for both teams, I think, and fortunately we came out on top of two of the three,” Carroll coach Dave Ginder said. “At this point in the year, it’s good. We saw great pitching, our kids competed well tonight, and it was nice to get back on the winning side of things tonight.”
Graber ended the first inning with two straight strikeouts to leave Carroll left fielder Daniel Kirk stranded on third, but he wasn’t able to escape a jam so successfully in the second. Carroll starter Cam Saunders led off the inning with a single and stole second and took third on a wild pitch, and catcher Cooper Rudolph drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Another wild pitch allowed Saunders to score, and another allowed Rudolph to come around to score, this time colliding with Graber as he went to cover home plate. Graber issued two more walks, but got a strike out with two runners on to escape before Carroll could do more damage.
Rudolph drove in Andrew Sinish in the third to make it 3-0. Logann Tuttle took the ball for the Spartans in the bottom of the fourth, but the Chargers lineup kept chugging around the bases: Logan Inman drew a walk and Kirk was hit by a pitch, and right fielder Jaxon Sparks immediately followed that with a double to the right field wall that stretched the lead to five.
Carroll’s last run came in the fifth, when Conner Barkel led off the inning with a home run.
The six-run cushion was a welcome development for the Chargers, who have held opponents to 2.36 runs a game so far this season, but had averaged just 3.33 runs a game in the first six games of May.
“We were more competitive at the plate tonight. Top to bottom, we competed better,” Ginder said. “We haven’t been a great offensive team all year, but that was more of us that you saw tonight, just competing and grinding out at-bats a little more. We put the pressure on, had baserunners and took advantage of the bases we did get.”
Ginder called Saunders’ outing his best of the year. He held the Spartans scoreless for the first six innings, giving up four hits, and came out again in the top of the seventh and walked the leadoff hitter Bryce Yoder. Ginder then took Saunders out after 95 pitches and Brady Long came in for the final three outs.
“He ran out of gas a little bit, he wanted to finish it but it was time for a change,” Ginder said of Saunder. “He was phenomenal tonight, he did a great job of getting ahead, throwing strikes and just competing.”
Long hit the first batter and then induced two fielders choices, which allowed Homestead’s first run to come home, but a swinging strike out of Hunter Waugh ended the game.
Saunders was greatly helped by several spectacular plays in the outfield. Kirk made a great catch by the wall in left in the second inning and Michael Dierckman made a diving catch in center for the final out of the third inning. With two outs in the sixth, Graber hit a single to right, and right fielder Jaxon Sparks threw to third in time to tag out Caleb Bradford trying to advance.
“I was good tonight, it felt great, and the best part was I had my guys behind me,” Saunders said. “They were amazing, and I could not have done it without them. My stuff was pretty good, for the most part, and when it wasn’t good my guys were back there to get me.”
Carroll’s win over Homestead was the second reason for the Chargers to celebrate on Thursday: On the a neighboring field, Carroll’s softball team entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing Bishop Dwenger 8-1 but scored eight runs in the frame to come away with a 9-8 victory.