Carroll had to play nine sets of volleyball over just a few hours on Saturday afternoon, but the Chargers came away with two victories and the Northrop Boys Volleyball Sectional title in their first season as a team.
Carroll needed four sets to beat Heritage in the tournament semifinals, and after a short break the Chargers got right back on the court for a five-set, come-from-behind victory over Northridge (25-17, 26-28, 16-25, 25-23, 15-6).
“It’s amazing, and it’s all the boys, because they were in a rut, they came back, they faced it and they made it happen,” Carroll coach Dawn Potter said. “I’m very proud of them, because they’re the ones on the court and they’re the ones that are making it happen.”
This is the first year the Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association has organized sectional tournaments, as boys volleyball is now recognized as an “emerging sport” by the IHSAA. That status has allowed many schools, including Carroll (22-5) and Heritage (8-3), to field boys volleyball teams for the first time.
The 13 teams from the northeast Indiana were split between the Northrop and Homestead sectional, which was won by the host Spartans in a 3-1 win over Columbia City on Saturday.
Carroll will play Hamilton Southeastern at the Royals’ home regional and Homestead (18-9) will play Fishers on the Tigers’ home court next Saturday.
Potter said the Chargers started the weekend off on the right foot with an excellent practice on Friday.
“Practice yesterday was one of the best that we’ve seen from them. We hadn’t been able to practice in a while, but everything seemed to click yesterday,” Potter said. “They were playing amazing, doing the things we wanted them to do, and it was just great. To be honest, that was probably the highlight of the season.”
Carroll pulled out to a sizable lead against Northridge and easily won the first set, but the Chargers lost eight straight points to fall behind 8-1 in the second. Although Carroll responded by winning five straight points of its own to make the score 8-6, and at the end of the set scored six straight points to go from a 24-19 deficit to a 25-24 lead, Northridge ended the set with two straight kills to win 28-26.
Northridge never trailed in the third set after taking a 6-5 lead, and in the fourth set it looked as the the Raiders (5-6) would be ending Carroll’s postseason run early. But after falling behind 15-11, the Chargers reeled off six straight points, starting with four straight kills by senior Sebastian Lopez, senior Jaydn Barcalow, junior Spencer Ehle and sophomore Samuel Frisinger. An ace by Ehle sealed the set and sent the match into its fifth set.
Carroll never trailed in the fifth set, and Lopez capped off the victory with back-to-back kills.
“At the end I was just so excited. It’s a feeling I’ve felt before, it was definitely amplified because being in this gym with everybody screaming was amazing,” said Lopez, who has also played for Carroll’s soccer team and was a kicker for the football team. “We worked hard for it. We battled the entire time.”
It was the second time this season that Carroll has beaten Northridge in five sets.
“It feels great. Being the first year, it’s awesome,” Carroll senior Graham Widenhoefer said of being a part of a sectional-winning team in the program’s inaugural year. “Seeing these guys come together – it’s a sport that not a lot of guys have played, particularly at Carroll. And to see them come together, the camaraderie that we have, it’s awesome.”