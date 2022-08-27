Almost a year ago to the day, backup quarterback Owen Scheele led Carroll to a win over Snider in his only start for the Chargers.
On Friday night, less than three months after he died of leukemia, he was once again at the top of every teammate’s mind as the Chargers beat the Panthers 28-21 in front of thousands of fans wearing orange, the color of leukemia awareness.
“There had to be close to 7,000 people here tonight, and everything is for him,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said of the team’s win. “You play for him, you play for his memory, and you play for each other.”
The game was tied at 14 heading into the fourth quarter, but a 25-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Jimmy Sullivan to senior Jayden Hill in the early seconds of the final period gave the lead back to the Chargers (2-0), and soon afterward junior Braden Steely ran away with a 40-yard touchdown that put Carroll ahead 28-14.
Snider (1-0) wasn’t ready to capitulate just yet as Luke Haupert scored on a quarterback keeper of just a few feet for the second time with 5:27 to play. But the scoring ended there, and with just under a minute to go the Carroll special teams pinned down the Panthers at their own 2-yard line.
“I really thought Owen gave us superpowers tonight,” said senior defensive back Jorge Valdes, who intercepted Haupert late in the third quarter, when the game was still tied at 14. “We did our thing for him, just like he did last year. But it feels a little bittersweet, because we miss our guy.”
Valdes insists it was Scheele who led him to make the interception in the middle of the field, which led to Carroll’s go-ahead drive.
“I was like, ‘talk to me Owen,’ and he led me right to it,” Valdes said.
The Chargers took an early lead in the first quarter when Sullivan connected with Camden Herschberger for a 16-yard touchdown. Herschberger also made a crucial catch on third down earlier in the drive, when Sullivan had targeted him after a penalty call on the Panthers breathed new life into Carroll’s opening series.
“It was very good, without question, we stuck it in the house early,” Dinan said. “We have to do that.”
But Snider started chipping away at the lead: A Carroll fumble set up a short Snider drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal by Nick Talamantes, and the Panthers blocked a Sebastian Lopez field goal attempt and cut the lead to 7-5 with a safety midway through the second quarter.
The Panthers briefly took an 11-7 lead when they punched the ball into the end zone on a short carry by Haupert, but Carroll retook the lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Hansen Haffner.
Snider missed an opportunity to tie the game at 14 on a field goal attempt just before halftime, but Talamantes tied the game on a short kick in the third.