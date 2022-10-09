WATERLOO – The Carroll Chargers scored two goals in the final 20 minutes of the Class 3A DeKalb Sectional boys soccer final to beat Snider 2-0 and move on to the regional semifinals.
“It’s euphoric, everybody is just so happy right now,” Carroll senior forward Sebastian Lopez said. “I couldn’t describe a better feeling.”
The victory gave Carroll its 16th boys soccer sectional title and fourth in five years.
But the Panthers (11-6-2) made the Chargers (11-4-1) wait before celebrating. Carroll spent much of the first half pressuring the Snider defense, but neither team was able to break through, or even get a really promising scoring chance.
That finally changed at 19:29 of the second half. Carroll took a free kick that almost bounced past the end line, but Carroll junior defender Myles Repaal fought to keep the ball in bounds and turned it around, sending it back in front of the goal, where Lopez needed just one touch to send it into the back of the net.
“I just made sure I could get a foot on it without putting it over the bar, just a nice, easy tap,” Lopez said.
Carroll senior captain Jacob Douglass was standing right behind Lopez, but the goal happened so quickly that even he didn’t get a good look at it.
“The first one, I was right by (Sebastian) and I didn’t really know what had happened,” said Douglass, a defender. “I just saw it go into the back of the net and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was crazy.”
With 5:44 left to go, Carroll struck again on a second-chance shot. Snider keeper Dillon Lambert made contact with the ball but didn’t get full control, and Carroll junior midfielder Derek Lanning crashed in to score.
“It’s a good sign that they have a desire to finish games out and finish goals and win these kinds of trophies,” Carroll coach Zach England said.
The shutout was Carroll’s ninth of the season. The Chargers, who beat New Haven 8-0 in the sectional semifinals Wednesday, have not allowed a goal yet in the postseason.
To keep a clean sheet, the Chargers had to neutralize Snider junior Jordy Maldonado-Fernandez, who scored 14 goals this season, and senior midfielder Denilson Pacheco, who scored 10.
It was the fourth time Snider had been blanked this season.
“We knew Snider was going to come out, they always work hard. We knew that we had to take our chances when we had them, just put them away,” Douglass said. “It was nerve-wracking, of course, but I just knew we would get through. We were knocking on the door for a while, and I knew eventually the ball would go in.”
Carroll will host the regional semifinals Wednesday and will face the Harrison Raiders, who beat Lebanon 3-1 on Saturday to win the Lafayette Jefferson Sectional. The Raiders (10-7-2) beat Logansport 4-0 in the first round of sectionals and then beat McCutcheon 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals.